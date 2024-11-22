Turkiye Seeks Defense Cooperation With Somalia

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, Nov 22 (KUNA) -- Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz discussed with Somali of Defense Abdulkadir Mohammad Nur ways of increasing cooperation in the defense and counter-terrorism fields.

This came about during their meeting at the presidential complex in Ankara, Friday.

They also discussed current regional and international affairs, as well as joint Turkish-Somali efforts in commerce and energy, and the field of healthcare and humanitarian relief for the development of Somalia.

Yilmaz expressed on "X" his satisfaction at the elevating level of Ankara's relations with Somalia, pledging to continue sending aid to the Somali people. (end)

