Mizuho Americas Wins Four 2024 Markets Choice Women In Finance Awards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mizuho Americas today announced four of its exceptional women leaders were honored at the Markets Choice Women in Finance Awards, at an annual gala in New York City. Each award recipient was recognized for her career accomplishments, leadership, and unwavering commitment to advancing the industry.

This year's winners from Mizuho Americas were:



Serena Lin, Managing Director and Head of Agency Mortgage-Backed Securities Trading Desk for Excellence in Fixed Income Trading

Natalya Rasmussen, Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer of Fixed Income for Excellence in Fixed Income

Jee-Won Yang, Managing Director, Debt Capital Markets – Structured Solutions, for Excellence in Structured Solutions Hannah Zeitlin, Vice President, Investment & Corporate Banking, for Rising Star

“These women truly embody Mizuho's core values of integrity, passion, agility, creativity, and empathy,” said Shuji Matsuura, Chairman and CEO, Mizuho Americas.“Serena, Natalya, Jee-Won, and Hannah are role models who inspire others and further propel our culture of excellence that has resulted in remarkable results for clients. I join Markets Media in celebrating their achievements.”

The winners of the Markets Choice Women in Finance Awards are determined by the Markets Media editorial staff in conjunction with the Women in Finance Advisory Board.

About Mizuho Americas

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. is the 17th largest bank in the world as measured by total assets of ~$2 trillion, according to S&P Global 2024. Mizuho's 65,000 employees worldwide offer comprehensive financial services to clients in 36 countries and 850 offices throughout the Americas, EMEA, and Asia.​

Mizuho Americas is a leading provider of corporate and investment banking, capital markets, equity and fixed income sales & trading, derivatives, FX, custody, and research to corporate, private equity, and institutional clients in the US, Canada, and Latin America. Through its acquisition of Greenhill, Mizuho provides M&A, restructuring, and private capital advisory capabilities across Americas, Europe, and Asia. Mizuho employs approximately 3,500 professionals, for more information visit

