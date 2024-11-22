عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Verra Mobility To Participate At The UBS Global Technology And AI Conference


11/22/2024 8:01:43 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MESA,
Ariz., Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Verra Mobility Corporation
(NASDAQ: VRRM ), a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions, announced today that David Roberts, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Craig Conti, Chief financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the UBS Global Technology and AI conference on Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 2:15pm MT (4:15pm ET).

About
Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM ) is a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions that make transportation safer, smarter and more connected. The company sits at the center of the mobility ecosystem, bringing together vehicles, hardware, software, data and people to enable safe, efficient solutions for customers globally. Verra Mobility's transportation safety systems and parking management solutions protect lives, improve urban and motorway mobility and support healthier communities. The company also solves complex payment, utilization and compliance challenges for fleet owners and rental car companies. Headquartered in Arizona, Verra Mobility operates in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. For more information, please visit
.

Additional Information

We periodically provide information for investors on our corporate website, , and our investor relations website, href="" rel="nofollow" verramobilit .

We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our website, in addition to following the Company's press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

Media Relations:

Investor Relations:

Eric
Krantz

Mark Zindler

[email protected]

[email protected]



SOURCE Verra Mobility

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN22112024003732001241ID1108914649


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search