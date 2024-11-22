Iran Launches New Centrifuges Of Various Types

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Nov 22 (KUNA) -- Iran announced on Friday it would launch a series of "new and advanced" centrifuges in response to a adopted by the International Atomic Agency (IAEA) that censured Tehran for what the agency called "lack of cooperation".

The Iranian Foreign said in a statement that effective measures have been taken, including the launch of a series of new and advanced centrifuges of various types.

"These measures come to protect the country's interests and develop the peaceful nuclear in line with the growing national needs," it said, stressing Tehran's continued technical cooperation with the IAEA within the framework of the safeguards agreement.

The IAEA Board of Governors adopted a draft resolution submitted by France, Germany, Britain and the United States on Thursday, demanding Iran to fully disclose its nuclear activities and expressing concern over the "lack of transparency" of Tehran's nuclear program. (end)

