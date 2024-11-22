Count Down To 2025 And Snag Year-End Steals With Ishopchangi's Holiday Specials In Singapore Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 November 2024 - From now to 31 December 2024, travellers and non-travellers can revel in the iShopChangi Holiday Year-End Sale ! Prepare to explore a treasure trove of deals on everything from high-end beauty products to cutting-edge tech, featuring premium brands such as Clarins and Apple. This holiday season, elevate your shopping experience with an exclusive Purchase-With-Purchase offer: Hello Kitty and Friends premiums while last! And don't miss the limited-edition Sleigh Full of Beauty gift sets-perfect for sharing the holiday joy. Need that perfect gift wrapped and ready? Opt for gift-wrapping services and add a personal touch with On-Demand Delivery with a reduced fee of S$10 (down from S$20)-ensuring your gifts arrive within two hours. But that's not all! Every gift-wrapping purchase, which includes the exclusive holiday card designed in collaboration with TOUCH Community Services, supports special artists from the organisation.





Year-End Steals with iShopChangi!

Sleigh Full of Beauty Gift Sets



Get a head start on holiday cheer with thoughtfully-designed limited-edition beauty gift sets , available from now till the end of December. Packed with luxurious treats from premium brands like SK-II, IDS Skincare, Kinohimitsu , and Geske, these sets are perfect for sharing the joy of beauty with friends and family this season. Each gift box sleeve can be transformed into a reusable gift bag, making it an ideal keepsake for mindful gifting this season.



Unlock Spectacular Year-End Savings



This November, discover exceptional year-end savings across a diverse range of categories on iShopChangi. From over 2,500 premium wines and spirits brands to iconic skincare labels like Estée Lauder , Lancome , IDS Skincare and Kylie Cosmetics , indulge in a curated collection spanning beauty, tech, and liquor. Find authentic and luxurious offerings, and shop cutting-edge gadgets, travel must-haves and more, all designed to cater to every taste and lifestyle.



Ready to discover incredible deals? Grab these exclusive promo codes now for outstanding savings! Keep a lookout on iShopChangi for more promo codes and savings from 1 December 2024 onwards.





Early Holiday Year-End Sale (For Non-Travellers)

From 12 - 30 November 2024

MERRY12

12%* off with no min spend, capped at S$60

MERRY15

15%* off with min spend S$550, capped at S$100

Early Holiday Year-End Sale (For Travellers)

From now till 30 November 2024

Code

Description

TRXMAS15

15%* off with no min spend, capped at S$60



*T&Cs and product exclusions apply. Refer to for full terms and conditions.Exquisite Spirits for the Alcohol AficionadoElevate any spirits collection with the sophisticated Oir Leomhann - Aurora Limited Release 14 Years , a masterful blend of eight malt and grain whiskies. Enjoy its harmonious notes of fruits, flowers, honey, and herbs for just S$129.50 after a 30% discount. For a taste of history, get your hands on the Martell Cordon Bleu (Singapore Exclusive Edition) Cognac , now at S$324.70. Savour the classic Glenmorangie The Original 10 Years Single Malt , a staple of smooth, citrusy richness with hints of vanilla and peach, available for S$94. And don't miss out on [Bundle] 2x The Balvenie 14 Year Old Caribbean Cask Single Malt Scotch Whisky 700ML + 2x Royal Selangor Glass , exceptionally finished in rum casks for a unique, sweet profile, priced at S$309, thanks to a 16% discount. And toast to the finer things with [Bundle of 3] Luis Felipe Edwards Reserva Cabernet Sauvignon 2019 , now just S$79.50 after a 37.5% discount.Sake lovers can also delight in the [Bundle of 3] DASSAI Junmai Daiginjo 45 , with its fruity aromatics and delicate sweetness, for just S$129 after a 40% discount. For whisky aficionados, snag the KAVALAN Distillery Select No.1 , which boasts a rich blend of tropical fruits and creamy vanilla at S$96.80, marked down by 12%.Luxury Beauty Favourites for the Glow-GetterGift the ultimate glow with the Jo Malone Peony & Blush Suede Cologne , where voluptuous peonies and crisp red apple meet luxurious suede, all for S$250 after a 23% discount. Boost her wellness regimen with the iShopChangi Exclusive Vitality Gift Box: Lao Xie Zhen Premium Boiled Essence of Chicken and Ginseng Essence , now at S$128.Continue her pampering with Clé de Peau Beauté Correcting Cream Veil , which primes and perfects for a radiant finish at S$76.40. Enhance her glow further with the M.A.C. Double Gleam & Omega Duo Palette , an all-in-one blush and contour set for just S$69, enjoying a generous 29% discount. Complete her regimen with the [Bundle of 2] Clarins Body Treatment Oil Tonic , ideal for improving skin elasticity and reducing the appearance of stretch marks, now only S$156.80 after a 30% reduction.Trendsetter's Must-Haves in Tech & StyleStay ahead in both tech and fashion with the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra , the latest in smartphone innovation, available for S$1, 928. Pair it with the elegance of the Goldheart KStyle Solar Occasion Bangle , crafted in rose gold with diamonds, now just S$3,003, complemented by 10% off. For a touch of refined elegance, consider the Salvatore Ferragamo Women's Mini Bucket in Calf Leather Bag Ribes , featuring supple calf leather and gold-tone hardware, yours to take home at a discounted price of S$1,099 after slashing 45% off.Raise the Bar for Parties and CelebrationsToast to unforgettable gatherings with TWG's Silver Moon Tea from the Haute Couture Tea Tin collection, a blend of green tea with berries and vanilla, now S$48, perfect for those special, reflective moments. And be sure to sweeten the occasion with Lemuel's Box of 12 Bon Bons in assorted flavours , for just S$38.20. Keep the fun alive with a [FREE SAME DAY DELIVERY] Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) Consoles + Hard Case With Clear Screen Protector for S$369.Complete your iShopChangi purchases with exclusive gift-wrapping services * to add a sophisticated touch to your gifts. Choose from a selection of elegant gift boxes to make your presents even more special for just S$5. And for those last-minute needs, enjoy the convenience of rapid On-Demand Delivery -order by 6PM (Monday - Saturday) and receive your items within just 2 hours, with a reduced delivery fee of S$10 (from S$20) till the end of the year.But that's not all! This year-end sale, for every gift-wrap purchase that includes the exclusive TOUCH Community Services holiday greeting card, iShopChangi will donate* S$1 to TOUCH.*Visit iShopChangi's website for more details. Donations capped at S$1,000.From now to 31 December 2024, get ready for a kawaii adventure with Hello Kitty and Friends!Every S$60 spent in a single transaction on iShopChangi lets you purchase an adorable Hello Kitty and Friends premium. Choose from a Puffy Bag with a free Sanrio charm, available in four colours, including an iShopChangi-exclusive colour - Charcoal (S$29.90), a Hello Kitty Cabin Luggage with stickers (S$49.90), or a Hand Warmer Cushion (S$12.90) in Hello Kitty or Cinnamoroll designs.These collectables are available while stocks last, so grab them early and make this holiday season extra special with Hello Kitty and Friends!Changi Airport will also be celebrating Hello Kitty's 50th anniversary with a kawaii-themed extravaganza! From now to 16 February 2025, fans and travellers can enjoy a festive experience at Changi Festive Village, including a Hello Kitty and Friends carnival, meet-and-greet sessions with Sanrio pals, snow shows and more! You can also have a splashing good time at the airport's first-ever water park.Find more details about the festivities at .There's more for newcomers! For new iShopChangi shoppers, the rewards start immediately. Use the promo code at checkout with a minimum spend of S$79 to enjoy an extra S$20 off your first purchase.Worried about delivery? As a non-traveller, you can cart out at tax-absorbed prices on iShopChangi and have your items delivered to you for free when you spend at least S$59 and provide a Singapore residential address for delivery. Alternatively, pick up selected products from the Jewel Collection Centre .Travelling around the world? Enjoy the ultimate convenience and flexibility by shopping for your favourite items up to 30 days in advance and as close as 12 hours before your flight. Collect your order at the various Departure and Arrival Collection Centres. Alternatively, have it conveniently delivered to a local residential address for free with a minimum spend of S$59; an S$8 delivery fee applies for orders below S$59.