Purrfect Domicile By Zhan Hao Interior Design Limited Wins Bronze In A' Interior Design Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Purrfect Domicile

Zhan Hao Interior Design Limited's Luxurious Three-Story Penthouse Recognized for Excellence in Interior Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of interior design, has announced Zhan Hao Interior Design Limited as a Bronze winner for their exceptional work, "Purrfect Domicile," in the Interior Space and Design category. This recognition highlights the significance of the A' Interior Design Awards within the industry, positioning it as a respected and influential platform for celebrating design excellence.The Purrfect Domicile design showcases the importance of creating functional and aesthetically pleasing living spaces that cater to the unique needs of both human and feline occupants. By seamlessly blending public and private areas while incorporating customized features for cats, this design demonstrates how interior design can enhance the quality of life for all inhabitants. This recognition not only validates the innovative approach taken by Zhan Hao Interior Design Limited but also sets a new standard for pet-friendly interior design within the industry.The Purrfect Domicile is a luxurious three-story penthouse that exemplifies contemporary aesthetic style and functionality. The design incorporates customized resting spaces, dedicated play areas, and interconnected pathways for cats, ensuring a balanced living concept and optimal comfort for both the human and feline residents. By strategically integrating these feline-friendly elements into the overall plan, the designers have created an open concept layout that promotes a sense of spaciousness and facilitates effortless movement for the family members while catering to the specific needs of their beloved cats.This prestigious recognition from the A' Interior Design Awards serves as a testament to Zhan Hao Interior Design Limited's commitment to pushing the boundaries of interior design and creating spaces that prioritize the well-being of all occupants. The Purrfect Domicile design not only showcases the firm's expertise in crafting functional and visually striking living environments but also highlights their ability to innovate and adapt to the evolving needs of modern families. This award is expected to inspire future projects within the company and contribute to the advancement of pet-friendly interior design practices within the industry.Purrfect Domicile was designed by Zhan Hao, the lead designer at Zhan Hao Interior Design Limited. The project showcases Zhan Hao's expertise in creating contemporary living spaces that seamlessly integrate the needs of both human and feline occupants.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Purrfect Domicile design at the following url:About Zhan Hao Interior Design LimitedStarted in 2017, the company located in Chungli District, Taoyuan City, is specialize in contemporary style, and the use of colors and materials. The philosophy in design is people and the way they live, value discussions and achieve breakthrough.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate a notable level of creativity and practicality. These designs are acknowledged for their professional execution and potential to positively influence industry standards. Winning this award highlights the designer's ability to effectively blend form and function, offering solutions that enhance people's lives and well-being. The Bronze A' Design Award is bestowed upon designs that showcase attention to detail, innovative use of materials and technology, and adherence to the specific criteria of the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category, which includes factors such as space optimization, ergonomic consideration, and design consistency.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a respected competition that promotes excellence and innovation within the interior design industry. It attracts a diverse range of participants, including visionary designers, leading agencies, innovative companies, and influential brands. The award provides an opportunity for entrants to showcase their creativity, gain international recognition, and be acknowledged for their superior design capabilities. Entries undergo a rigorous blind peer-review process, evaluated by an expert jury panel based on pre-established criteria. By recognizing and celebrating remarkable achievements, the A' Design Award aims to advance the field of interior design and inspire future trends. Ultimately, the award seeks to make the world a better place by promoting the transformative power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

Makpal Bayetova

A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL

+39 031 497 2900

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.