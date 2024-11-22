Zoomlion Unveils Record-Breaking Showcase At Bauma CHINA 2024, With Over 70 Innovations Highlighting The Future Of Green, Intelligent Construction

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SHANGHAI, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Science & Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion"; 1157), a global leader in machinery, is poised to deliver its largest to date at bauma CHINA 2024, taking place from November 26 to 29 in Shanghai. Under the theme "Greener Development, Brighter Future ," Zoomlion will showcase more than 70 cutting-edge products and solutions that define the next era of green and intelligent manufacturing.

Zoomlion's exhibit spans nine key categories, including mobile cranes, concrete machinery, tower cranes, earthmoving equipment, mining equipment, aerial working platforms, foundation construction machinery, industrial vehicles, and new construction materials. The comprehensive lineup underscores the company's leadership in smart construction technologies, featuring innovations including smart mining solutions and autonomous construction systems that redefine efficiency and precision in the industry.

Zoomlion has launched over 700 products under its 4.0 and 4.0A innovation initiatives, featuring advanced digital, intelligent, and green technologies. Building on its record-breaking 72-meter self-propelled aerial working platform, the tallest globally, the company is set to unveil new breakthroughs during the event.

Zoomlion's live demonstrations will showcase autonomous excavators and skid steer loaders performing complex tasks, highlighting AI-driven human-machine collaboration to boost productivity and decision-making on construction sites.

Visitors will also explore Zoomlion's fully digitalized systems, such as its autonomous fleet collaboration solutions for mining trucks and remote-controlled equipment , illustrating a new era where construction machinery evolves from tools to intelligent systems.

Sustainability takes center stage, with nearly 20 new energy products representing approximately 25% of the exhibited portfolio. These innovations reflect Zoomlion's commitment to renewable energy integration and green manufacturing, solidifying its role as a frontrunner in the industry's green transformation.

Zoomlion's showcase is tailored for a worldwide audience, featuring customized solutions for markets across Europe, North America, and Australia. With participants from over 130 countries, the exhibition fosters international collaboration and offers a bilingual live stream to engage global audiences in real time.

bauma CHINA 2024 is a premier platform for innovation, sustainability, and global collaboration. Reflecting this vision, Zoomlion warmly invites partners and industry professionals to explore the future of construction machinery and technology. Experience these groundbreaking innovations in real time via livestream or visit Zoomlion's booths-A63, A65, A66, A67, A68, B58, B66, and B68-to witness them firsthand.

SOURCE Zoomlion

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED