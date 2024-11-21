Received A Prerecorded Voice Call About Pharmacy Services That Was Transferred To Pillpack? Your Rights May Be Affected By A Class Action Settlement

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SEATTLE, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Court has granted preliminary approval of a proposed $6.5 million settlement in a lawsuit in which Plaintiff Aaron Williams claims that PillPack LLC ("PillPack" or "Defendant") violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act ("TCPA") when prerecorded or artificial voice calls intending to promote PillPack's services were placed to cellular telephones between March 13, 2018 and June 16, 2019, and transferred to a PillPack call center. Defendant denies any wrongdoing. Defendant claims it has abided by all state and federal laws, and that the Lawsuit is not well grounded in law or fact. As part of the proposed settlement, Defendant does not admit to any wrongdoing, maintains its compliance with the law, and continues to deny the allegations against it.

You may be entitled to payment if, between March 13, 2018, and June 16, 2019, you received a non-emergency telephone call promoting goods and services on behalf of PillPack, LLC as part of the PillPack Performance Media campaign: (i) to a cellular telephone number through the use of an artificial or prerecorded voice; and (ii) Performance Media or its agents live transferred the call to a PillPack call center on the DNIS 866-298-0058; and (iii) Performance Media or its agents did not obtain the cellular telephone number through Rewardzoneusa , Nationalconsumercenter , finddreamjobs , instantplaysweepstakes , startacareertoday , samplesandsavings , sweepstakesaday , Surveyvoices , or Financedoneright

between June 19, 2017, and May 3, 2019, before the date(s) of the call(s).

Class Members who wish to receive a payment from the Settlement must complete and submit a claim form by January 20, 2025 . To submit a claim, please visit .

Class members have the right to exclude themselves from the Settlement if for any reason they do not wish to be part of the settlement class. To be excluded from the settlement class, please visit

for instructions or call toll-free 1-855-654-0837. Class Members must mail their exclusion request postmarked by January 20, 2025 .

The Court has appointed Terrell Marshall Law Group PLLC, Smith & Dietrich Law Offices PLLC, and Paronich Law PC as Class counsel. Detailed information is available at

and toll-free at 1-855-654-0837. Class Members should not call the Court, PillPack personnel, its counsel, or any PillPack agent about this case.

