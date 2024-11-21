Avenue K Transforms Into A Spectacular Winter Forest Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 November 2024 – Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? This holiday season, Avenue K Shopping Mall fulfils your dreams with its theme of ' Whimsical White Christmas ' right in the heart of KL. From 15th November to 25th December, Avenue K will transform into a winter wonderland adorned with breathtaking decorations and elegant illuminations.





Avenue K Shopping Mall celebrates the official launch of the Whimsical White Christmas on 20th November 2024.

Step into a magical winter forest and be enchanted by larger-than-life decorations that inspire a sense of awe and wonder. As you journey through the woods, be wowed by a snowy pathway beautifully illuminated by glittering trees that lead to an enchanting woodland lodge and a majestic Christmas tree decked in shimmering white, pink, and silver winter baubles. Here, you can capture all your precious moments against the backdrop of a beautiful, snowy white Christmas.



If you've never experienced snow before, watch soft, white, tiny snowflakes fall gently to the ground at the special AK Snow Event. Capture the mesmerising beauty of falling snow or create Instagram-worthy moments at the AK Whimsical White Christmas Event to participate in the AK Whimsical White Christmas Polaroid Photo Giveaway and take home a special keepsake.



Join jolly Santa & Santarina as they parade through the shopping mall with holiday goodies to give away. The Carolling Performance brightens the festive ambience with everybody's favourite Christmas melodies while the Instrumental Performance enthrals with peaceful and relaxing classics. Live Dance Performances bring joy and entertainment while a Christmas Costume Parade ushers in the yuletide spirit.



For a chance to jet off on holiday, spend big to qualify as Avenue K's Top Spenders this Christmas and you could be one of 5 lucky winners to win a pair of AirAsia tickets to Incheon and other amazing prizes from Leather Avenue, Erawan, Max Fashion, and many more.



Plan next year's appointments and events with an Exclusive AK 2025 Calendar, redeemable with a spend of RM500 and above in a maximum of two combined receipts. Spend RM800 and above in a maximum of three combined receipts and redeem an Exclusive Digital Thermal Bottle to keep your drink warm wherever you go.



To redeem an opportunity to play in the AK Wind Chamber Lucky Draw, spend RM150 and above in a single receipt and grab as many floating vouchers as possible to win exciting mystery prizes!



Get your gifts professionally wrapped with every RM100 spent in a single receipt and enjoy RM5 off your AirAsia ride to and from Avenue K with the promo code AVENUEKRIDE (valid for the first 1,000 rides).



This Christmas, shop at Avenue K for cool moments that warm your heart. Enjoy fantastic discounts, exclusive offers, and seasonal promotions as you revel in the joy and wonder of a beautiful snowy holiday.









MENAFN21112024003551001712ID1108912657