Discover The Power Of The MLS

Power of MLS Campaign Promotes the Benefits of a Transparent Marketplace facilitated by NNRMLS and its REALTOR® members.

- NNRMLS CEO George PickardRENO, NV, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Northern Nevada Regional MLS (NNRMLS) is proud to highlight the benefits of the multiple listing service in its new messaging campaign. This underscores the crucial role REALTORS® and the MLS play in creating an efficient, transparent housing marketplace. Through the MLS, home buyers and sellers gain access to an open, accurate, and equitable platform that fosters confidence and success in real estate transactions.Sellers who use a REALTOR® to list their properties on the MLS achieve maximum visibility, with their homes showcased to a majority of the local real estate professionals who are actively working with buyers. Buyers, in turn, benefit from the most current, accurate, and verified data available in the marketplace. These benefits drive fairness, cooperation, and transparency-values central to the Power of the MLS campaign.Updated Impact Study Reinforces Campaign ThemesThe recently updated MLS Impact Study, conducted by independent data analytics firm Naniik LLC, validates the MLS' pivotal role in the housing market. The study analyzed nine years of data from six Northern Nevada counties and found that homes listed on the NNRMLS sold for an average 17% price premium compared to similar properties sold off the MLS. This equates to, on average, an additional $59,000 in sales price, providing tangible evidence of the MLS' value to sellers. Buyers also benefit from the MLS' unmatched transparency. Over the nine-year period, 87% of all properties sold in Northern Nevada were listed with a REALTOR® on the NNRMLS. This means buyers had access to over 93,000 properties, ensuring they could confidently make informed decisions in a collaborative and transparent marketplace.“The findings of our updated study reaffirm the principles behind the Power of the MLS campaign,” said NNRMLS CEO George Pickard.“The MLS is much more than a database-it's a dynamic platform that REALTORS® leverage to foster cooperation and create superior outcomes for buyers and sellers alike.”Key Benefits of the MLS. For Sellers: Listing a property with a REALTOR® on the MLS ensures your home is seen by most of the local real estate professionals actively working with buyers, maximizing visibility, and securing a higher sales price.. For Buyers: Enjoy access to the largest and most accurate pool of property data, enabling informed decision-making in a transparent marketplace.. For Everyone: The MLS promotes fair housing principles, pro-competitive practices, and collaboration between professionals, ensuring a level playing field for all.A Proven Track Record of ExcellenceSince its founding in 2003, NNRMLS has been dedicated to fostering a trusted and cooperative real estate marketplace. Through the Power of the MLS campaign, NNRMLS continues to champion the importance of transparency, efficiency, and trust in real estate transactions, showcasing the lasting benefits for all stakeholders.To learn more about the Power of the MLS Campaign, visit nnrmls/powerofmls or contact the NNRMLS marketing team at ....About Northern Nevada Regional Multiple Listing Service (NNRMLS)Founded in 2003, NNRMLS is the region's largest member-based MLS, serving real estate professionals from more than six counties. NNRMLS is dedicated to serving its approximately 4,000 brokers, agents, and appraisers by offering innovative tools and meaningful business solutions. The members of NNRMLS are your trusted source of real estate expertise. The NNRMLS vision is to foster a trusted and cooperative real estate marketplace by delivering industry-leading information, expertise, and solutions. Learn more about NNRMLS here.About NaniikNaniik LLC is a data services and analytics company that helps organizations harness internal and external data to extract insights and inform decisions. The Naniik team is comprised of technology professionals with over 20 years of combined experience in business intelligence, data engineering, analytics, and financial analysis. Learn more about Naniik here.Disclaimer: While the findings discussed herein are compelling, they should not be viewed as a guarantee of similar results in the future.###

