Science Fiction Stories Allow Us To Explore What We Want, And What We Reject With AI

Actor Evan Rachel Wood, who played a humanoid robot on HBO’s ‘Westworld,’ attends a Season 4 premiere in New York in 2022. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Actor Evan Rachel Wood, who played a humanoid robot on HBO’s ‘Westworld,’ attends a Season 4 premiere in New York in 2022. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Author: Burcu Olgen

(MENAFN- The Conversation) Science fiction has long been a window into possible futures, often anticipating technological advancements and societal shifts with surprising accuracy.

While AI is now widely recognized for its practical uses - like natural language processing and pattern recognition - science fiction often brings more captivating and thought-provoking perspectives.

Movies and shows have depicted AI and robots both as harmonious and menacing, imagining futures where seamlessly integrates into daily routines. These stories spark important conversations about how AI might shape our world.

In a recent study with Carmela Cucuzzella , dean of the Faculty of Environmental Design at Université de Montréal, and Negarsadat Rahimi , a doctoral researcher examining the impact of façade design on sustainability and livability in the city, we explored how AI can be harnessed to raise environmental awareness and foster meaningful community dialogues.

AI for environmental education and action

Public spaces like streets, squares, transportation hubs and vehicles create ideal environments for fostering community interaction, raising awareness and promoting environmental action . One effective way to raise awareness and educate people in public spaces is through eco-art , which has a powerful emotional impact and can inspire individuals to adopt more eco-friendly behaviors .

Our study examined the potential real-world applications of AI and other futuristic technologies as represented in science fiction series like Black Mirror , Westworld and Altered Carbon .

Trailer for Season 1 of Westworld.

Sci-fi technologies seen on TV

We conducted a survey asking people how likely it is they would want to see various sci-fi technologies from these series become a reality. The survey included 30 participants from North America and Europe, recruited through social media platforms such as LinkedIn, Instagram and X.

The top two preferred technologies were smart screens and mirrors (grouped together as one category) and smart assistants with voice activation; self-driving cars and flying vehicles were among technologies which followed. This indicates a preference for safer, low-impact innovations.

In contrast, the least favoured technologies were simulated reality , AI-driven behavioural prediction , social media rating systems for human interaction and AI humanoids . These choices reveal a reluctance towards AI's deeper involvement in social interactions often depicted in shows' dystopic visions.

We also interviewed Ozgur Ozkan, CEO of Keymate, who noted that popular culture influences tech innovation by driving public demand and investor interest , crucial for major developments. On AI's environmental impact, he argued that while AI could be used to reduce waste, its energy demands and the push for cost reduction could undermine true sustainability - a problem also flagged by computing and energy researchers .

Environmental public communication

We developed two contrasting future scenarios related to how governments can communicate with people about the environment and sustainability. The first, scenario,“Participatory Communication in the Public Realm,” envisions safer technologies with a focus on individual control and strict regulations. AI would be used to enhance public spaces like parks and libraries to encourage community collaboration on environmental education. Data privacy is safeguarded by strong regulations, balancing technological progress with social welfare.

Read more: Youth social media: Why proposed Ontario and federal legislation won't fix harms related to data exploitation

In the second scenario,“AI-Operated Social Structure,” our society permits less regulated technologies, prioritizing surveillance. Minimal regulation would allow advanced AI to offer personalized services in urban areas, focusing on individual data harvesting to be leveraged for corporate profit. AI algorithms gather personal data from citizens, identify patterns and customize the environmental content to suit individuals' needs and learning styles. However, privacy concerns arise due to the lack of data protection.

Policy choices will guide how individuals' data can be leveraged for corporate profit. (Shutterstock)

These scenarios are both plausible. The key question is: how can we design safe and inclusive public spaces to foster discussions on environmental issues and sustainability? Public spaces should be welcoming to diverse communities and promote a sense of belonging.

Technologies like virtual reality and augmented reality offer opportunities to create new digital spaces for interaction and collaboration, though they also pose challenges in maintaining meaningful human connections.

Environmental impact

AI technologies have the potential to support sustainable practices. But the substantial energy demands of advanced AI systems must be carefully managed to prevent undermining their environmental benefits.

Generative AI requires massive amounts of energy to even train the models, not to mention using them. Policy researchers suggest AI will intensify greenhouse gas emissions, consume increasing amounts of energy and demand bigger amounts of natural resources . Yet AI also offers opportunities for optimizing energy use . For example, AI can be used to track behavioural patterns to adjust energy use in buildings.

AI can be used to adjust energy use in buildings. (Shutterstock)

We should do our best to use AI efficiently and for good causes. Stakeholders such as designers, architects, engineers, policymakers and educators should create sustainable solutions for its applications and use the technology in meaningful ways.

Energy-efficient AI?

New technologies are being developed to support energy-efficient use of AI. For example, a recent breakthrough from Massachusetts Institute of Technology introduces new“nanoscale” transistors that solve energy limitations of traditional silicon-based devices like smartphones. These transistors work efficiently at much lower voltages.

Implementing thoughtful policies and developing innovative energy-efficient and environmentally sustainable solutions matters for steering AI towards sustainable and ethical uses. Additionally, emphasizing the artistic and design elements of public space experiences can enhance their value and accessibility for everyone.