(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over 1,000 days of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian land forces have dramatically changed from those that initially invaded Ukraine: personnel losses have amounted to over 700,000 killed and wounded.

This was reported by the UK of Defense on the social X , citing intelligence data, as reported by Ukrinform.

"Most of the personnel currently serving in the Russian military have received minimal training, and Russian commanders use basic tactics to make advances, despite the associated high casualty rates," analysts write.

It is noted that Russia has lost at least 3,500 main battle tanks and 7,500 armored vehicles. The report highlights that large stockpiles of tanks and armored vehicles, inherited from the Soviet Union, have been the only means by which Russia could replenish its significant losses.

“Despite the losses sustained by its land forces, Russia's territorial advances in Ukraine have accelerated through 2024. This has been underpinned by the Russian leadership's tolerance to casualties, as well as Russian land forces quantitative overmatch relative to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The frontline is now less stable than at any point since the opening stages of the conflict,” the report states.

As Ukrinform reported, spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational Tactical Group of Troops Nazar Voloshyn noted that nearly 85% of Russian losses are concentrated on the eastern front.