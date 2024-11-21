Explaining: Russia's Psyop Around Massive Strike Topic Support For Idps, Day Of Dignity And Freedom

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Center for Strategic Communication and Information Security pursues efforts to provide a brief explanation to foreign audiences on the current topics of particular interest as regards Ukraine.





RUSSIA'S PSYOP AROUND MASSIVE STRIKE TOPIC

On November 20, the enemy launched an information and psychological attack by spreading a fake narrative about the threat of an "especially massive" missile and bomb strike on Ukraine.

● Disinformation messages were spread on social media and messaging platforms, allegedly on behalf of the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR).

● The goal of such attacks is to spread panic among Ukrainians and create the illusion that Russia has not "started yet".

● In reality, the enemy has long been utilizing its entire arsenal of conventional weapons against Ukraine but remains unable to achieve its objectives.

● Unable to break the resistance of Ukrainians on the front lines, the enemy seeks to undermine the morale of the home front through propaganda and disinformation.

● We urge everyone to respond to air raid alerts and trust only official sources of information regarding potential threat

SUPPORT FOR IDPs

On 20 November, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted a draft law on ensuring the housing rights of internally displaced persons.

● An inventory of real estate objects will be conducted in Ukraine, covering state, municipal, and, with the owner's consent, private property.

● An informational database of habitable housing will be created as a public interactive map.

● Internally displaced persons will be able to choose a housing option, while government authorities will communicate with international organizations regarding its repair and commissioning.

● According to the Ministry of Social Policy, the number of internally displaced persons in Ukraine today exceeds 4.6 million, including approximately 906 thousand children.

● During the full-scale war, the enemy destroyed more than 250,000 residential buildings, and this figure is constant growing.

● Support for internally displaced persons is one of the priorities of Ukraine's state policy.

DAY OF DIGNITY AND FREEDOM

On November 21, Ukraine celebrates the Day of Dignity and Freedom. On this day in 2004, the Orange Revolution began, and in 2013, the Revolution of Dignity started.

● Both revolutions demonstrated the Ukrainian people's commitment to the values of democracy and the course towards European integration.

● The Revolution of Dignity thwarted the scenario of under the leadership of the puppet authoritarian regime of Viktor Yanukovych.

● Since 2014, Ukraine has been resisting Russia's armed aggression, which aims to destroy our independence and erase our identity at any cost.

● Civil society has always been the cornerstone of Ukrainian

statehood and plays a significant role in repelling Russian aggression.

● Russian propaganda's attempts to distort the events of the Revolution of Dignity reveal the Kremlin's pathological fear of democracy and its disregard for the values of dignity and freedom