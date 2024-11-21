N3MUS Raises $800K In Pre-Seed Funding Led By Moonbeam Foundation, Backed By Arrington, Borderless, And Techstars

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

N3MUS raises $800K to advance its Web3 gaming ecosystem, focusing on seamless onboarding, tournaments, and cross-chain gaming experiences.

ROAD TOWN, TORTOLA, VIRGIN ISLANDS, BRITISH, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- N3MUS has successfully raised $0.8M in a pre-seed round led by the Moonbeam Foundation, with additional backing from notable investors including Arrington Capital , Borderless Capital , Techstars , Frens Syndicate, Paka Fund, Metazero Capital, Black Dragon, and x21, among others. This funding will accelerate N3MUS's mission to create a dynamic Web3 gaming ecosystem focused on onboarding new games, expanding the player base, and improving player retention.

About N3MUS

N3MUS is a Web3 gaming ecosystem designed to seamlessly integrate blockchain into mainstream gaming. By enabling cross-chain interactions across multiple networks and fostering cross-community gaming experiences, N3MUS is pushing the boundaries of Web3 in gaming. Its main offerings include:

.N3MUS ID: A Web3 account-abstracted wallet tailored for gaming studios.

.N3MUS Tournaments: A competitive platform where players can enter skill-based events, climb leaderboards, and earn rewards.

.Game Hub: A central library where players can explore and engage with a broad selection of games.

Through simple onboarding, instant rewards, and cross-community features, N3MUS makes Web3 gaming more accessible and engaging for players and developers alike.

"At N3MUS, our mission is to redefine the Web3 gaming experience by bridging traditional and decentralized gaming with player- and studio-focused solutions. This investment will allow us to accelerate the development of N3MUS ID and N3MUS Tournaments, offering a seamless onboarding experience and secure, rewarding tournaments. This funding marks a pivotal step toward a more transparent and integrated gaming ecosystem," said Neal Peters, CEO and co-founder of N3MUS.

"At Moonbeam Foundation, we're very excited to be leading N3MUS's pre-seed round. We believe that reducing player friction through the N3MUS ID will be instrumental in overcoming adoption barriers, while the N3MUS Tournaments platform offers a powerful avenue for gaming studios to drive user acquisition and engagement,” said Sicco Naets, Head of Ecosystem Development at Moonbeam Foundation.

“We're incredibly proud to support N3MUS on their journey, from their early days in an accelerator program with us to the recent milestones they've achieved. The N3MUS team is impressively nimble, executing with efficiency and a laser focus on customers resulting in consistently glowing feedback from those who work with them. We're excited to back them as they continue to build” said Keli Callaghan, Partner at Arrington Capital.

About the Investors

With the Moonbeam Foundation leading the investment, N3MUS secures a formidable partner known for its impressive track record in advancing key crypto products.

With the Moonbeam Foundation as lead investor, N3MUS secures a strong ally with a track record of advancing impactful Web3 projects. Supported by Arrington Capital, Borderless Capital, Techstars, Metazero Capital, Frens Syndicate, and other influential players in Web3 gaming, N3MUS gains not only funding but also strategic insights and a network of experienced advisors.

What's next for N3MUS?

Following the successful funding round, N3MUS is gearing up to launch its anticipated tournament platform, where players will compete, earn rewards, and foster a dynamic, cross-community gaming environment. With a growing library of over 200 games and 55,000 monthly active players, N3MUS is creating an engaging space for players to test their skills, climb leaderboards, and win prizes.

