THE RITZ-CARLTON, NAPLES DEBUTS COOKIES & COCKTAILS: A HOLIDAY-INSPIRED COOKBOOK COMPLEMENTING ITS ICONIC GINGERBREAD HOUSE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The new collection of recipes, debuting at the resort's premiere of the 2024 Gingerbread House, will benefit poverty and hunger relief programs in Southwest Florida.



NAPLES, Fla., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, The Ritz-Carlton, Naples is thrilled to introduce Cookies & Cocktails, a beautifully curated holiday cookbook featuring an enchanting array of recipes by Executive Pastry Chef Lerome Campbell and the resort's celebrated Mixologists. Designed to bring the festive spirit of The Ritz-Carlton experience into the homes of aspiring and seasoned chefs, this collection invites readers to craft holiday memories through imaginative cookie creations and cocktail recipes.

Cookies & Cocktails Cover - The Ritz-Carlton, Naples

Continue Reading

Inside Cookies & Cocktails, readers will find step-by-step guides for recreating the resort's signature holiday treats, heartfelt anecdotes, and culinary insights from Chef Lerome and the creative resort Mixologists. Each recipe displays their expertise and celebrates the cherished holiday traditions of The Ritz-Carlton, Naples. Personal stories and quotes from the resort's Ladies and Gentlemen add an insightful touch, inspiring guests to create new traditions in their homes.

An ideal holiday gift, Cookies & Cocktails will be available for purchase beginning December 9, 2024, in the retail stores at The Ritz-Carlton, Naples and The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburón from $24.99. In keeping with the brand's Community Footprints initiative, proceeds from this project will benefit hunger and poverty relief efforts in Southwest Florida, extending the holiday spirit to the local community.

"Our holiday celebrations are deeply woven into the heart of our community," said Mark Ferland, Area General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton Resorts of Naples. "This cookbook beautifully captures Chef Lerome and our resort Mixologists passion, as well as the spirit of togetherness that makes the season truly magical at our resort."

To inaugurate the holiday festivities, The Ritz-Carlton, Naples will unveil its much-anticipated life-size 2024 Gingerbread House display on December 9, 2024. This spectacular creation - crafted by Chef Lerome and his talented pastry team - has become a beloved holiday tradition, inviting guests to enjoy a festive backdrop for seasonal photos with family and friends. The Gingerbread House will be open nightly through December 24, offering a truly Instagram-worthy holiday experience. Advance reservations for parking are recommended for this popular event.

CELEBRATE A SEASON OF WONDERS

Guests are invited to embrace the holiday magic at The Ritz-Carlton, Naples with featured Cookies & Cocktails recipes available at the Lobby Bar, among a season full of festive experiences. From Breakfast with Santa and Gingerbread House Decorating Classes to Teddy Bear Tea and an elegant NYE Black-Tie Gala featuring international jazz artist Stella Cole, there is something to enchant guests of all ages. At The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburón , the holidays sparkle with the resort's signature Tiburón Holiday Market , featuring 'Florida Ice' synthetic skating, local vendor market stalls, and nightly snow flurries. Whether savoring a decadent holiday

dessert, toasting with a signature cocktail, or creating sweet memories with loved ones, Cookies & Cocktails provides the perfect guide to elevating your holiday celebrations with The Ritz-Carlton touch.

For more details and reservations, please visit NaplesFestive .

ABOUT THE CHEF

Chef Lermone Campbell is renowned for his iconic gingerbread creations, including the life-size gingerbread house that has become a centerpiece of the hotel's holiday festivities. A finalist on Food Network's Holiday Baking Championship (Season 5), Chef Lerome is also the winner of Holiday Baking Championship: Sweet Revenge and a judge on Cupcake Championship and Gingerbread Showdown.

For more information about the cookbook and the Naples Gingerbread House, please visit NaplesFestive .

About The Ritz-Carlton, Naples

The Ritz-Carlton, Naples

is a luxury resort on Florida's Gulf Coast, featuring 474 elegantly appointed guest rooms and suites with stunning views of the Gulf of Mexico. Following a transformative renovation in 2023, the resort introduced the Vanderbilt Tower, which includes an exclusive Club Level offering a private arrival experience, a

dedicated cocktail bar, and the brand's largest Club Level Lounge. The Vanderbilt Tower holds LEED Silver Certification from the U.S. Green Building Council. Guests can enjoy eight dining venues, including the award-winning Sofra and Gumbo Limbo, a redesigned lobby bar, a 51,000-square-foot Ritz-Carlton Spa®, and refreshed pool areas. The resort also offers extensive event and meeting spaces, along with a newly enhanced Ritz Kids program featuring a state-of-the-art Ritz Kids Room, a resident Naturalist, and educational partnerships with the Conservancy of Southwest Florida. The Ritz-Carlton, Naples has received numerous accolades, including the AAA Five-Diamond Award and recognition on Travel + Leisure's IT List and 500 List (2024).

About The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C.,

of Chevy Chase, MD., part of Marriott International, Inc., currently operates over 100 hotels and over 45 residential properties in 30 countries and territories. For more information or reservations, visit the company website at ; for the latest company updates, ritzcarlton; and to join the live conversation, use #RCMemories and follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR ). The Ritz-Carlton is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott's travel program, replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz- Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments, and unparalleled benefits, including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit href="" rel="nofollow" marriott



SOURCE The Ritz-Carlton, Naples

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED