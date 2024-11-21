Holland America Line Sails Into Savings With Black Friday Offer That Includes Fare Discounts, Free Crew Appreciation, And More

Sale starts a week before Black Friday; travelers can plan ahead for cruises through October 2026

SEATTLE, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line is launching a Black Friday offer

leading up to the biggest shopping day of the year. Running from Nov. 21 through Dec. 1, 2024, travelers can shop for their dream vacation and choose from over 800 cruises included in the sale departing through October 2026.

Guests who a qualified during the Black Friday offer will receive up to 25% off the cruise fare, free prepaid crew appreciation, 50% reduced deposits, and free third and fourth guests when traveling in the same stateroom. The free prepaid crew appreciation (tips for team members on board) can represent significant savings of more than $1,000 per person depending on stateroom category and length of cruise.

"We have consistently offered incredible deals for Black Friday, and this year is no exception," said Beth Bodensteiner, Holland America Line's chief commercial officer. "We center our promotions around perks that our guests tell us they want, including crew appreciation plus free third and fourth guests on cruises to all of our global destinations-Black Friday is the ideal time to book a cruise."

Black Friday Combines with 'Have It All' Premium Fare

For guests who want even more value, the Black Friday offer is combinable with Holland America Line's "Have it All " premium fare. When booking with Have It All, in addition to the Black Friday fare discounts, free prepaid crew appreciation, free and reduced third and fourth guests, and reduced deposits, guests receive four high-value amenities:



Depending on the cruise length, guests enjoy up to three shore excursions valued at $100 each.

With the Signature Beverage Package, guests can savor a wide range of wine, beer, spirits, cocktails, soda, coffee and more, with bar service charges included.

Depending on the ship and cruise duration, guests can indulge in award-winning specialty dining for up to three nights. Included are Pinnacle Grill and Canaletto on all ships, and Tamarind on Signature and Pinnacle Class ships. A Wi-Fi Surf Package keeps travelers connected while away from home. With this popular package, guests can access their favorite websites, including email, news, sports and more.

Travel the World with Black Friday Savings

Reduced cruise fares of up to 25% are available on all of Holland America Line's global destinations, including Alaska

cruises, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, Caribbean, Canada/New England, Hawaii, Mediterranean, Mexico, northern Europe, Pacific Coast, Panama Canal, South America and Antarctica, and Tahiti. Select Legendary Voyages

(cruises ranging from 25 to 59 days) and back-to-back Collectors' Voyages also are included.

Hundreds of worldwide cruises are included in the Black Friday offer. Example departures:



14-day New Zealand Holiday on Westerdam departing Dec. 22, 2024.

12-day Panama Canal Sunfarer on Rotterdam departing Feb. 23, 2025.

42-day Arctic Circle Crossing: Scotland, Greenland & Iceland on Nieuw Statendam departing June 15, 2025.

7-day Alaska Explorer on Eurodam, departing Aug. 23, 2025.

56-day Tales of the South Pacific on Zaandam departing Sept. 24, 2025.

11-day Mexico and Sea of Cortez on Zaandam departing April 7, 2026.

7-day Norwegian Fjords on Rotterdam departing May 3, 2026. 7-day Western Mediterranean on Oosterdam departing June 14, 2026.

Free or Reduced Third and Fourths Ideal for Families, Friends' Getaways

With the free third and fourth guests when cruising in the same stateroom, a family cruise or getaway with friends is even more affordable. Whether it's a relaxing escape to the Caribbean, an adventure in the wilds of Alaska or historical immersion in Europe, the Black Friday offer makes cruising an exceptional value.

Taxes and fees are now included in all cruise fares. The

Black Friday offer is not valid on full-length Grand Voyages and 2026 Alaska Cruisetours. Visit hollandamerica for full terms and conditions.



For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica .

