Los Virtuality Delivers Thrilling Racing Simulators For BMW Of San Francisco's All-New X3 Launch Event

- Jim Cyr, General Manager of BMW of San FranciscoSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On November 9, Los Virtuality elevated BMW of San Francisco 's All-New X3 launch event by providing state-of-the-art racing simulators that captivated guests of all ages. Attendees had the unique opportunity to experience the adrenaline and precision of BMW's racing cars in an immersive, virtual setting.The simulators, designed to replicate the thrills of high-performance racing, allowed guests to test their skills while enjoying the dynamic engineering and innovation BMW is known for. The interactive experience created an engaging atmosphere, seamlessly combining entertainment with the excitement of BMW's advanced vehicles.Jim Cyr, General Manager of BMW of San Francisco, praised the collaboration: "The addition of Los Virtuality's racing simulators was a perfect match for our event. They brought incredible energy to the day, allowing our guests to truly feel the power and precision of our BMW racing cars in an exhilarating and family-friendly way."Los Virtuality specializes in providing unforgettable party game rentals for corporate events , trade shows, and a variety of other occasions. Their racing simulators added a cutting-edge dimension to BMW of San Francisco's All-New X3 showcase, offering attendees a thrilling and interactive way to connect with the brand's performance-driven ethos."We're proud to have partnered with BMW of San Francisco to bring this unique interactive experience to life," said Sergey Smirnov, Co-founder of Los Virtuality. "Our goal is to combine innovation and entertainment in a way that aligns perfectly with BMW's commitment to excellence."The event demonstrated the versatility of Los Virtuality's offerings, which cater to diverse audiences, from kids discovering the joy of racing to adults seeking a deeper connection with high-performance vehicles.For more information about Los Virtuality and their immersive event solutions, visit Los Virtuality's website.

