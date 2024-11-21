Vetsintech Honors Excellence In Veteran Support At Annual Gala

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Leading Organizations Recognized for Outstanding Contributions to Veterans



SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VetsinTech , the leading national non-profit dedicated to supporting veterans through tech-based education, employment, and entrepreneurship initiatives, announced award winners at its 10th annual Gala fundraiser. This year's winners are:

For Education: Tanium

Through its exceptional partnership with VetsinTech, Tanium has set new standards in veterans' cybersecurity education. This year alone, they conducted two comprehensive Tanium Certified Operator cohorts, going above and beyond by providing dedicated mentorship and sustained support to veterans and military spouses. Their hands-on training program, featuring the XEM platform, has achieved impressive graduation rates. Led by CEO Dan Streetman, a former U.S. Army officer, Tanium actively demonstrates its commitment by hiring directly from these graduating classes. Their dedication to veteran education and employment is a model for impactful corporate partnerships in the military community.

For Employment: Disney

Disney's partnership with VetsinTech exemplifies excellence in veteran employment support. Their teams consistently attend employer events, lead expert panels, and provide valuable mentorship through breakout sessions. This year, they hosted an innovative "Vets in AI" event in Los Angeles, opening doors in the media, entertainment, space, and defense sectors. Their Heroes Work Here initiative has facilitated the placement of over 15,000 veterans in careers, while their Military Fellowship Program creates new pathways for military talent. Through continued grant funding, public policy support, and amplification of veteran voices in media, Disney sets the gold standard for empowering military talent in entertainment and beyond.

For Entrepreneurship: Shield Capital

Shield Capital exemplifies extraordinary commitment to veteran entrepreneurship through its deep, hands-on engagement with VetsinTech's mission. Under the leadership of Raj Shah and Mike Brown, the firm goes beyond traditional venture capital support, actively championing veteran initiatives at signature events like Roll Call and Fleet Week. They eagerly make strategic introductions that expand opportunities for veteran entrepreneurs. Their investment approach in cutting-edge technologies across artificial intelligence, autonomy, cybersecurity, and space sectors matches their dedication to growing the veteran entrepreneurship ecosystem, from providing direct financial support to helping establish VetsinTech's new Hawaii chapter. Shield Capital's mission-driven investment strategy and hands-on involvement in building veteran entrepreneurship communities demonstrate their exceptional commitment to empowering the next generation of veteran innovators.



For Military Spouse of the Year:

Laura Schmiegel

Laura Schmiegel is a transformative force in revolutionizing military spouse employment through innovative program development and policy change. Laura supported VetsinTech's military spouse initiatives, contributing to summits and roundtables addressing barriers to tech careers. At Orion Talent, she launched HireSkills to create vital pathways for military talent in critical industries. Her leadership at Booz Allen Hamilton led to groundbreaking federal legislation expanding remote work opportunities for military spouses in federal contracting. Laura established nationwide hiring initiatives as the pioneering architect of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's first military spouse employment program. She also created an innovative resume engine for milspouses while raising over $2 million to support these programs. Laura's unwavering commitment to breaking down employment barriers has created lasting systemic changes that continue to enhance career opportunities for military spouses across the nation.

"This year's honorees show what's possible when organizations and standout individuals truly commit to veterans and military families in tech," said Katherine Webster, Founder and CEO of VetsinTech. "From innovative education and hiring programs to groundbreaking support for military spouses, they're creating blueprints for success that are immediately benefitting our veteran and military spouse community."

VetsinTech 2024 Gala Sponsors

VetsinTech's annual Gala raises funds that support cornerstone programs in education, employment, and entrepreneurship. VetsinTech is incredibly grateful to its invaluable 2024 Gala sponsors: Adobe Foundation, Apple, AT&T, Craig Newmark Philanthropies, Crispin, Draft Kings, Enliven Advisory, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Juniper Networks, Oracle NetSuite, Otsy, Resilience, Tanium, Turbine One, Uber, and Wells Fargo.

About VetsinTech

Based in San Francisco, with more than 90,000 vets strong and 20 chapters across the country, VetsinTech is the leading national non-profit devoted 100% to springboarding veterans into tech careers. VetsinTech harnesses the national technology ecosystem to benefit veterans returning from active military duty who want to apply their exceptional training, skills, and experience to a new technology career. Comprising technology industry leaders and former service members, VetsinTech is the only non-profit supporting our veterans and military spouses through tech-based programs in education, employment, and entrepreneurship opportunities. For more information, interested parties can visit

.

