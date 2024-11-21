Flying Bikes Market Set To Soar To $306.1 Million By 2030, Paving The Way For The Future Of Transportation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Flying Bikes Trend

Factors, such as change in urban mobility outlook and upcoming application areas for flying bikes are expected to drive the growth of the flying bikes market.

As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global flying bikes market generated $52.2 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $306.1 million in 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 21.7% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report offers detailed segmentation of the global flying bikes market on the basis of application, mode of operation, and region. Based on application, the emergency services segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, accounting for around one-third of the total share, and is expected to continue its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 24.2% from 2021 to 2030. The hoverbikes market report also analyzes the segments including transportation, police administration, military & defense purposes, and others. Based on mode of operation, the electric segment dominated the market in 2020, contributing to more than two-thirds of the flying bikes market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 23.3% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes the segments including hybrid and others. Based on region, North America accounted for the largest share in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. Moreover, this region is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 24.1% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. List of companies profiled: A.L.I. Technologies Bay Zoltan Applied Research Non-Profit Ltd. Aerofex Corporation Lazareth Auto-Moto Duratec S.R.O BMW Motorrad HOVERKRAFT Kalashnikov Concern JSC Jetpack Aviation Malloy Aeronautics Covid-19 scenario: The implementation of strict lockdown measures worldwide led to a drastic disruption in the supply chain and presented various challenges such as delayed production, shortage of raw materials, reduced investments, and others. Manufacturers and developers of the innovative flying bikes technologies needed to reduce the expansion and R&D activities to cope up with the decline in revenue and operating performance. The challenges in the development and launch of flying bikes for police administration, military, and commercial applications are expected to lower in a few years.

