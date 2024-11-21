Robotic Heart Surgery at KFSHRC : Ranked Among the Top 5 Centers Globally

(MENAFN- Epress release) King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) continues to set itself apart by providing innovative specialized healthcare services, particularly through its robotic heart surgery program, which has experienced accelerated success since its establishment in 2019. In its first year, the program performed 105 robotic heart surgeries, with the number rising to 400, culminating in its leadership in conducting the world’s first fully robotic heart transplant, a pioneering achievement that not only bolsters Saudi Arabia's standing in healthcare but also highlights KFSHRC’s ability to innovate medical practices that enhance treatment outcomes and patient experience, ranking it among the top five global programs for complex robotic multi-valve heart surgeries.

KFSHRC’s robotic heart surgery program has introduced innovative cardiac procedures, such as robotic multi-valve surgeries and robotic aortic valve replacement. Additionally, it has integrated cutting-edge technologies related to mechanical circulatory support (MCS) systems, including ventricular assist devices (VADs), which aid the heart in pumping blood. These devices serve as either a bridge to heart transplantation or a permanent solution for patients who are not eligible for transplants. This has resulted in significantly improved patient outcomes, with survival rates of up to 98%, recovery times reduced by 30%, and a reduction in blood transfusions, mechanical ventilation, and hospital stay by over 50% while cutting costs by 40% compared to traditional methods.

The program is renowned for performing robotic surgeries on patients ranging in age from 14 to 78 and for its ability to handle complex, high-risk cases, including patients with severe obesity and those requiring repeat surgeries. Notably, the program excels in performing robotic surgeries on heart patients who have undergone three previous operations, a feat in which KFSHRC has surpassed its counterparts in American hospitals.





