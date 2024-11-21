Spain, Italy, Greece announce closure of embassies in Kyiv due to potential air raid

(MENAFN) Following the lead of the US Embassy, Spain, Italy, and Greece announced the closure of their embassies in Kyiv on Wednesday, citing an "increased risk of airstrikes" across Ukraine. The Spanish Embassy informed nationals in Ukraine of the closure via email and urged citizens to seek shelter for their safety. Similarly, the Greek Embassy issued a statement advising its citizens to avoid commuting and stay in secure locations due to security concerns.



The Italian Embassy explained its decision as a precautionary measure, aligning with the information shared by the US Embassy. The embassy advised all Italian citizens in Ukraine to adhere to strict safety protocols and seek the nearest shelter in the event of an airstrike. This action follows the US Embassy's suspension of activities earlier on Wednesday after receiving information about a potential airstrike threat.



The US Embassy's closure was prompted by reports of a possible significant air attack on November 20. In response, embassy employees were instructed to shelter in place, and US citizens in Ukraine were advised to prepare for air alerts, monitor local updates, and follow the guidance of Ukrainian authorities. The heightened security concerns come amid ongoing tensions in the region.



The warnings followed a significant escalation on the battlefield, as Ukraine launched a rare attack on Russian territory using US-made ATACMS missiles. This move, which marked a new phase in the conflict, has raised concerns about further intensification of the war, which has now been ongoing for over 1,000 days.

MENAFN21112024000045015839ID1108910420