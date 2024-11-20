Albertsons Companies Celebrates 102 Top Women In Grocery And Four Gennext Award Winners

(MENAFN- 3BL) Albertsons Companies celebrated the 102 associates who were named Top Women in Grocery (TWIG) and four associates named as GenNext Award Winners at the Progressive Grocer's Grocery Impact 2024 event.

The TWIG Awards honor women in the grocery who demonstrate absolute dedication to their business and determination to make it even better. The GenNext Awards recognize associates under 40 working in the grocery industry who are already having a significant impact on their colleagues, companies and communities.

Albertsons Companies' amazing associates excel in their roles, inspire their colleagues and serve their communities with passion and dedication and this year had a record number of honorees from the company.

Learn more about TWIG here and more about GenNext here.