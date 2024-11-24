Pakistan Places 4,300 Beggars On Exit Control List, Discusses Crackdown On Begging Mafia With Saudi Officials

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Interior Mohsin Naqvi met with Saudi Arabia's Deputy Interior Minister and Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Maliki in Islamabad, focusing on strengthening Pakistan-Saudi ties and curbing the begging mafia.

During the meeting, issues of mutual interest were discussed, including enhanced cooperation between paramilitary forces and through exchanges and joint training programs. Minister Naqvi proposed declaring Islamabad and Riyadh twin cities, a suggestion welcomed by the Saudi delegation, with further steps to follow.

Crackdown on Begging Mafia

Highlighting Pakistan's efforts against the begging mafia, Naqvi revealed that 4,300 individuals involved in organized begging have been placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) .



He emphasized Pakistan's zero-tolerance policy against those exploiting Umrah visas to engage in begging in Saudi Arabia. A nationwide crackdown is underway to dismantle such networks.

Prisoner Exchange Agreement

Both countries also agreed on implementing the prisoner exchange agreement. Naqvi assured that the legal process for the repatriation of 419 Pakistani prisoners from Saudi Arabia would soon be completed. Reaffirming the brotherly relations between the two nations, Naqvi highlighted Pakistan's visa-free policy for Saudi citizens.

Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030

Naqvi praised Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Vision 2030, commending Saudi Arabia's strides in economic and social progress under its current leadership.

The Saudi Deputy Interior Minister expressed commitment to strengthening ties with Pakistan, particularly through cooperation in paramilitary and police training.

The discussions follow Saudi Arabia's concerns over the increasing number of Pakistani beggars entering the Kingdom on pilgrimage visas. The Saudi Ministry of Religious Affairs recently warned Pakistan to take immediate action against such activities.