(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir has condemned a recent Ukrainian incursion into Russian territory, labeling it as a "large-scale provocation" amid ongoing intense combat in the region. The incursion has prompted a significant military response, with Russian forces launching extensive on Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, and other provinces. Putin accused the Ukrainian of indiscriminately targeting civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings and ambulances, with various types of weaponry, including missiles. He emphasized the severity of the situation during a meeting with Russian officials, where he also directed First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov to oversee the provision of necessary assistance to affected populations.



In the Kursk region, which is at the heart of the conflict, the Russian Defense Ministry reported ongoing operations against Ukrainian forces. The ministry's statement highlighted the continued efforts of Russian troops to thwart Ukrainian advancements through air and missile strikes, artillery fire, and other military actions. The defense operations are focused on preventing Ukrainian forces from making deeper incursions into Russian territory. Additionally, the acting governor of Kursk Oblast, Alexei Smirnov, confirmed that air defenses successfully intercepted three Ukrainian drones targeting the region.



The Russian Ministry of Defense also revealed that Russian forces had breached Ukrainian defenses, resulting in significant Ukrainian casualties over the past 24 hours. The reported losses include approximately 1,370 Ukrainian soldiers, along with several tanks, combat vehicles, artillery pieces, and two electronic warfare stations. This escalation underscores the increasing intensity of the conflict as both sides continue to engage in aggressive military actions.



