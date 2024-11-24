J&K Govt Initiates Process To Procure LINAC For Cancer Treatment

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Nov 25 (IANS) In a significant step to bolster healthcare infrastructure across Jammu and Kashmir, the has initiated the process of procuring Linear Accelerator (LINAC), a state-of-the-art medical equipment for cancer for the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura, an official statement said.

LINAC is a sophisticated device, having an integrated CT Scanner or an integrated MRI for image guidance, that generates high-energy X-rays and electron beams, which can precisely destroy cancer cells while minimising damage to surrounding healthy tissues.

LINAC is a cornerstone in cancer treatment and fundamental to obtaining the highest rates of curing cancer in the majority of patients suffering from it.

Speaking on this significant development, Jammu and Kashmir Minister for Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare and Education, Sakeena Itoo, underlined that the government led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is committed to providing advanced healthcare services to the people of the Union Territory.

"The health sector is a priority for the government and we are determined to provide world-class medical facilities to people here," Sakeena said.

"These measures have been taken in that direction and is one among many efforts the government has initiated for enhancing cancer treatment facilities across J&K."

The Minister highlighted that the government's initiative to procure LINAC is expected to significantly improve cancer treatment outcomes in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sakeena Itoo added that patients, especially those belonging to economically weaker sections, will no longer need to travel outside for advanced cancer treatment after the establishment of this facility in SKIMS.

The Minister also said that this facility will reduce the financial burden on families going through tough times during the treatment phase of their patients.

LINAC will be procured by SKIMS for the State Cancer Institute, under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke scheme through J&K Medical Supplies Corporation Limited for an estimated cost of Rs 29 crore.