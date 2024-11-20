Asian Communications Network To Focus On Under-Representation, Harmsful Narratives

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON-Following its formation in August , the Asian Communications Network- bringing together senior communications professionals, diversity advocates, and leaders from journalism, marketing and public relations-held its formal launch event last night at the Cinnamon Club in London.



ACN launches with twin missions; to address the critical underrepresentation of British Asians in the communications profession -"industries that play a pivotal role in shaping the public narrative,” the organization says-and to combat harmful narratives about the Asian communities in the UK.



The latter mission is particularly critical in the wake of racial violence in the UK in the summer, which were fuelled by misinformation, disinformation, and divisive rhetoric , much of it originating on social media networks such as the former Twitter.



“The launch of the Asian Communications Network is a pivotal step towards a truly representative media landscape,” said Baroness Warsi, former co-chairwoman of the Conservative Party and now a member of the House of Lords, who was a special guest at the launch event.“ACN promotes the principles of equality that are vital for social cohesion. Initiatives like ACN are essential to countering polarisation and fostering a more inclusive society.”



According to the Public Relations Census 2021, which surveyed 63,563 PR practitioners across England and Wales, Asian professionals make up only 5% of the industry despite comprising 9.3% of the general population.



The ACN was founded by PR industry professionals Advita Patel, director of Manchester-based CommsRebel; Curzon PR chief executive Farzana Baduel, president-elect of the CIPR; and Shayoni Lynn, founder of Welsh communications consultancy Lynn..



