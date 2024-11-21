Canada Confirms Delivery Of NASAMS Air Defense System To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The advanced NASAMS air defense system purchased by Canada will soon be delivered to Ukraine.

Canada's of Defense, Bill Blair, announced this in Ottawa, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“We have been working closely with the Americans and Raytheon, the manufacturer, to assemble and deliver this system. It is currently in Poland and will soon cross the border,” Blair stated.

He added that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had previously informed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a phone call about the imminent arrival of the NASAMS system.

Last year, Canada joined a U.S.-led order for the production of 10 NASAMS systems.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky recently announced that Ukraine is expected to receive one new NASAMS system by the end of this year.