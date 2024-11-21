Industrial Facility Damaged In Dnipro Following Russian Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian attack on Dnipro caused damage to an industrial enterprise.

That is reported by Serhii Lysak, Chief of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Early in the morning, the aggressor launched a massive attack on the region. Details on the consequences are being clarified. Currently, we know of damage to an industrial enterprise in Dnipro. Additionally, two fires broke out in the city," Lysak stated.

He emphasized that the threat remains ongoing.

"Overnight, the Russian forces shelled Nikopol district, including the district center, Pokrovsk, and Chervonohryhorivka communities, using artillery and Grad MLRS. No casualties have been reported," he added.

Earlier reports indicated multiple explosions in Dnipro amid a nationwide air raid alert due to the missile threat.