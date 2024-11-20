J&K Govt. To Begin Pre-Budget Meetings On Nov 27 To Hold Consultations With 36 Departments
Date
11/20/2024 3:15:35 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Jammu & Kashmir government's pre-budget meetings with different departments will begin from November 27 to firm up budgetary proposals for 2025-26 and finalise revised estimates for 2024-25.
This will be for the first time after a gap of six years that J&K's budget would be presented in the Assembly of the Union Territory.
As part of its budget preparations, the Finance department will begin the series of meetings on November 27.
During the pre-budget meetings, the J&K government will hold consultations with 36 administrative departments before concluding the exercise on December 20, reads the schedule released by the Finance Department.
Ahead of the meetings, the Finance Departments has directed departments to submit the Action Taken Reports (ATRs) on budget announcements, if any, besides the complete details of establishment budget and fiscal resource and budget management (FRBM) to it.
The details have also been directed to submit data on staffing, trends of scheme-wise revenue and capital expenditure, revenue receipts etc.
This would be after a gap of six years that J&K's budget would be presented in its Assembly. After the imposition of central rule in J&K in 2018, J&K's budget was presented in Lok Sabha due to absence of the Assembly.
|
