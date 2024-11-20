ECA Executive Committee Convenes At Paris Saint-Germain's New Campus To Shape Future Of European Club Football

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

The European Club Association (ECA), the sole representative body of clubs in Europe, convened on Tuesday at the newly developed Campus de Paris Saint-Germain for a day of high-level discussions on the future of European and international club football.

Representing the interests of 720 clubs from 55 countries, the ECA serves to elevate the voice of European clubs and drive forward innovation, collaboration, and sustainability across the game.

Led by ECA Chairman Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, the day began with a meeting of clubs participating in the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup, followed by the final ECA Executive Committee meeting of the year, featuring representatives from nine leading clubs.

The state-of-the-art Campus de Paris Saint-Germain served as an inspiring venue for the day's discussions, beginning with a session involving FIFA Club World Cup participants.

Representatives from FC Salzburg, Chelsea, Atlético de Madrid, Manchester City, Inter Milan, Borussia Dortmund, FC Porto, SL Benfica, FC Bayern Munchen, and Juventus gathered to discuss strategies for maximizing the tournament's sporting and commercial success.

Later in the day, the ECA Executive Committee convened to address critical priorities shaping European club football. Delegates from Paris Saint-Germain, Malmö FF, Celtic FC, Atlético de Madrid, Feyenoord, FC Bayern Munchen, AC Sparta Praha, Legia Warszawa, and HJK Helsinki participated in discussions focused on the ECA's eight core workstreams and the newly launched Fan Matters Workstream.

Key topics from the ECA ExCo meeting included:

UEFA Men's Club Competitions (UMCC) 2024-27: Progress of the upcoming cycle and the development of post-2027 strategies.

UEFA Women's Club Competitions (UWCC) 2025-30: Plans to expand and enhance women's football across Europe.

FIFA Club World Cup: Updates and feedback from the morning's session.

The ECA also reaffirmed its leadership in addressing global issues, with a focus on player welfare, multi-club ownership, the transfer system, and environmental sustainability.

The Committee highlighted the Football Clubs Alliance for Climate, launched at COP29, which unites football clubs in addressing climate change.

A major milestone celebrated during the meeting was the official launch of the ECA Executive Leadership Programme, developed in partnership with Harvard Business School.

This bespoke initiative aims to cultivate a new generation of leaders in European football by offering cutting-edge training for senior club executives and stakeholders.

Reflecting on the day's discussions, ECA Chairman Nasser Al-Khelaïfi said:“It was a privilege to host both the FIFA Club World Cup participants and the ECA Executive Committee at the Campus de Paris Saint-Germain. Today's meetings demonstrated the collaborative spirit of our clubs as we work together to shape the future of football. From advancing sustainability to growing fan engagement, we are united in ensuring progress for the game at every level.”

With its commitment to collaboration, innovation, and sustainability, the ECA continues to lead efforts to grow and strengthen club football across Europe and beyond.