Roger Federer Pens Emotional Farewell Letter To Rafael Nadal
Date
11/20/2024 2:37:08 PM
(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia)
Nov 20 – Roger Federer is among the first to grasp the significance of Rafael Nadal's retirement from tennis, as the Spanish legend competes in the final tournament of his illustrious career.
Ahead of Nadal's match at the 2024 Davis Cup in front of his home crowd in Málaga, Spain, on Tuesday, Federer penned a heartfelt tribute to the 22-time Grand Slam champion, celebrating the extraordinary relationship the two tennis legends have shared over the decades.
“As you get ready to graduate from tennis, I've got a few things to share before I maybe get emotional,” Federer took to Instagram, according to
Sports Boston.
ADVERTISEMENT
Full statement;
MENAFN20112024000191011043ID1108907853
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.