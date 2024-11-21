Nayanthara Thanks SRK, Chiranjeevi Amid Spath With Dhanush

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) Amid her public spat with the Tamil superstar Dhanush, Nayanthara has now expressed her gratitude to megastar for giving her the footage from his production 'Jawan'.

'Jawan', which saw SRK in a dual role, marked the Hindi debut of Nayanthara, the head of Force One. The actress recently took to her Instagram, and shared a letter of gratitude for all the producers from across the film industries of India.

She wrote in the letter,“Our documentary, "Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale," has now been released. Every film I have worked on, holds immense significance in my life, as my journey in cinema is filled with countless joyful moments. Among these, many films are especially close to my heart, and I wished to include those memories and scenes in our documentary. When I approached the following producers to obtain No Objection Certificates (NOCs), they granted them without hesitation or delay. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all of them”.

In the letter she named SRK and his wife Gauri Khan, and Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi.

She wrote in the caption,“The most precious thing I've earned in these 20 years of my career is the friendships, love and respect I've got from the ones I've worked with. I really thank all the producers who have supported me in this endeavour for their goodwill and magnanimity always. Thank you”.

Earlier, the actress called out Dhanush after he sent a legal notice to her seeking compensation over the use of certain clips in the documentary without authorisation. On Saturday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a long letter addressed to Dhanush in which she pointed the gun at the actor for trying to block the release of her documentary as it features footage from the film 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan'.

She wrote,“A well-established actor like you, with the support and blessings of your father and your brother, an ace director, needs to read and understand this. Cinema as we all know is a fight for survival for people like me, a self made woman with no links in the industry and someone who had to struggle my way to the position I hold today. I'd owe this to my work ethic that is no secret to all who know me but more importantly, to the goodwill of the audience and my film fraternity”. She shared that the release of her Netflix documentary has been much awaited by many of her fans.

She shared that after two long years of battling it out with the actor for an NOC (No Objection Certificate) and waiting for his approval for the documentary release, the team finally decided to give up, re-edit and settle for the current version since he declined to permit the usage of 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan' songs or visual cuts.