Malian Prime Minister Dismissed After 'Muscular Outburst'

(MENAFN- IANS) Bamkaro, Nov 21 (IANS) Mali's Prime Choguel Kokalla Maiga and his were dismissed, according to a decree issued by President Assimi Goita.

"The duties of the Prime Minister and the members of the government are terminated," said the decree, which was read out by the Secretary General of the presidency, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the state television station ORTM.

The decision came after the head of government's "muscular outburst" against the transition at a meeting of the "Movement of June 5 - Rally of Patriotic Forces" (M5-RFP) last Saturday.

On Tuesday, demonstrators in the capital and many cities in the country called for Maiga's resignation.

Maiga, president of the strategic committee of the M5-RFP, was appointed Mali's Prime Minister in June 2021.