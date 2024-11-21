‘Proud’ Big B Heaps Praise On Son Abhishek Bachchan, Calls Him ‘A Creative Mind’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says he smiles with great emotion and pride for his son Abhishek Bachchan for his work in“I Want To Talk.”

The cine icon took to his blog, where he wrote:“yesyesyes .. YES .. and the World shall smile with you .. !!! BUT I smile today and with pride and great emotion for the Son and my Abhishek for his work .. assiduous , tremendous joy and the appreciation of one of the very known and complemented critics and journalists -

“I do .. because I do .. I show because I show .. I admire because I admire .. I express because I express .. !!”

He then spoke about being different.

“AND THAT IS THE DIFFERENCE .. TO BE DIFFERENT .. for be it known .. at the helm of difference , it is they that have caused fresh new thoughts and inventions .. and are remembered to date .. normal is normalcy .. it is also a norm and one that brings faith in the normal .. but the DIFFERENT have ever had a renowned and remembered place ..”

Amitabh said that being different is often viewed as a double-edged sword, but it carries undeniable appeal, earning respect and even popularity in many situations.

“In a world driven by conformity, standing out demonstrates courage and authenticity-traits that resonate deeply with others. Whether it's through personality, talents, or ideas, being different can make one a trailblazer in their field.”

He added that being different often involves taking risks, but it garners respect when it comes from a place of genuine conviction.

“Society values those who are authentic and offer fresh perspectives. This uniqueness also drives popularity, as people are drawn to the new and the extraordinary.”

“Ultimately, being different appeals because it challenges the status quo, fosters innovation, and creates connections. It's not just about standing out but about making an impactful difference in the world.

“YOU SHALL BE .. ABHISHEK .. BECAUSE OF WHO YOU ARE AND WHO YOU HAVE BEEN .. a creative mind that has ever done attempted and succeeded in what you created and believed in your work.”