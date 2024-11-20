Industrial Corridors Transforming India Into A Manufacturing Hub: DPIIT

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 20 (KNN) In a significant announcement on Tuesday, officials highlighted how four major industrial corridors have played a pivotal role in establishing India as a global hub.

These corridors - the Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor (AKIC), Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (CBIC), East Coast Economic Corridor (ECEC), and Bengaluru-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (BMIC) - are celebrating their eighth anniversary under the oversight of the Department for of and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

The strategic implementation of these corridors has fundamentally reshaped India's industrial infrastructure, with each corridor specifically designed to integrate manufacturing capabilities with world-class connectivity solutions.

The network features high-speed rail systems, modern ports, dedicated logistics centres, and advanced airports, establishing new benchmarks in infrastructure development across the nation.

The Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), the pioneering project spanning six states has been instrumental in driving what officials describe as a 'Silent Industrial Revolution' in the country.

Building on this success, the Cabinet recently approved 12 new project proposals under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme (NICDP), with a substantial investment commitment of Rs 28,602 crore.

The DPIIT characterised these industrial smart cities as 'jewels in India's economic necklace,' representing a new generation of interconnected, self-sustaining industrial hubs.

As the nation commemorates five years of industrial advancement, the recent approval of additional nodes signals a robust trajectory for India's industrial development, reinforcing its capabilities in innovation, self-reliance, and sustainable economic growth.

(KNN Bureau)