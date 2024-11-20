'For The Very First Time I Really Enjoyed Sex!' − How Lesbian Escort Agencies Became A Form Of Self-Care In Japan

Since 2007, the Lesbian Girls Club has arranged meetups between its sex workers and female clients at hotels in Japan. RealPeopleGroup/iStock via Getty Images

Since 2007, the Lesbian Girls Club has arranged meetups between its sex workers and female clients at hotels in Japan. RealPeopleGroup/iStock via Getty Images

Author: Marta Fanasca

(MENAFN- The Conversation) In Japanese society, prostitution is often framed as a necessary evil – a way to maintain social harmony by providing men with an outlet for their pent-up sexual desires.

While there are a number of issues with this view – such as the implication that men are inherently unable to control their sexual impulses – it also has a critical flaw: It frames prostitution as something that only men want or need.

In Japan, female sexuality is often seen through the narrow lens of heterosexual romance and motherhood.

“Rezu fūzoku” upends this view.

Rezu fūzoku, which roughly translates to“lesbian sexual entertainment,” refers to agencies where female sex workers provide sex to female clients. And in Japan, it's entirely legal. I began investigating female-to-female commercial sex and escort services in 2023. After initially studying the phenomenon of female-to-male crossdressers offering nonsexual , romantic dates to female clients, I decided to expand the investigation to focus on clients seeking sex and romance. The names of the sex workers and clients I interviewed in my research have been changed in this article to protect their anonymity.

Tapping into a niche market

Unlike in many countries that historically criminalized homosexual acts, Japan only briefly outlawed them in the 1870s , during an era of rapid Western-inspired legal reforms.

After that period, the country did not reintroduce laws criminalizing homosexual acts, allowing same-sex relationships to exist largely without legal interference – even if they remained frowned upon in Japanese society .

Furthermore, homosexual prostitution has never been illegal. Japan did enact a strict anti-prostitution law in 1956 that bans the practice, which it exclusively defines as penetrative, paid sex between a man and a woman. As a result, any paid-for activity that falls outside of this definition – such as homosexual sex – is not considered illegal.

For my research, I interviewed a man named Obō, the founder of the Lesbian Girls Club, an agency with branches in Osaka and Tokyo providing female sex workers for female clients.

Obō started out his career as a web developer but soon became burned out and disillusioned.

“I wanted to start my own business, and since I was building websites for several adult entertainment shops, I decided to try something similar. It quickly became clear that while the market was flooded with services for men, there were almost none for women.”

So Obō opened Lesbian Girls Club in 2007, an agency arranging meetups between sex workers and female clients in hotels, rather than at a brothel. Since then, it's become an institution in Japan, with some of his original sex workers still working for Obō.

A diverse clientele

Initially a niche market, rezu fūzoku gained wider attention when the manga artist Nagata Kabi used Obō's agency and later chronicled her experience in her work“My Lesbian Experience with Loneliness .”

Nagata Kabi created 'My Lesbian Experience With Loneliness' after frequenting a Lesbian Girls Club. Wikimedia Commons

The award-winning manga, which was also released in the U.S. and Europe, introduced the service to many Japanese women who hadn't previously known about it.

Despite the term“rezu” – lesbian – in the name, Obō's agency welcomes women of all sexual orientations.

“Some of our clients are lesbians,” he told me.“But many are straight, also married. Most are between 26 and 35 years old, though we also have clients in their 60s and 70s.”

Many Japanese women still find it difficult to explore their sexuality and express their sexual desires, even with their partners. This often leads to unsatisfactory sexual experiences, which can pave the way for sexless relationships – something which is increasingly commonplace in Japan and a situation that many users of rezu fūzoku services shared with me.

As Yuriko, a 35-year-old heterosexual client of rezu fūzoku, explained,“For the very first time I really enjoyed sex! Rezu fūzoku gave me the chance to try new things and to feel good.”

Sex is wellness

In my interviews, the term“iyashi” often popped up.

It means“healing” and refers to activities or services that provide relief from daily stress and negative feelings. Just as yoga classes or massages are seen as forms of iyashi, sex – especially commercial sex – is also branded this way in Japan.

“Men do not understand women and their bodies,” Yuriko said.“But sexuality is a fundamental part of life, and ignoring it only leads to frustration and dissatisfaction. Sex is iyashi.”

The use of this word shows how prostitution in Japan is not always viewed as something to be ashamed of but can also be seen as a form of self-care.

For instance, the practice of dispatching a sex worker to a hotel where she meets the client is called in Japanese“deriheru,” or delivery health, stressing the connection with the iyashi realm. Also, a 90-minute session with a professional sex worker for women is often called“wellness course,” which ties sex to physical and psychological well-being.

Sex workers themselves also emphasize the connection between their occupation and iyashi practices, often referring to themselves as“therapists” or“cast” and downplaying the sexual aspects of their work, instead highlighting the wellness-related ones. Aware of the positive impact their services have on women, many of them expressed pride in their work during our interviews.

“It's rewarding,” Moe, who has been in the industry for six years, told me.“When a customer tells me she was really struggling but now feels she can try a little harder because we met, I feel glad I chose this job.”

Her colleague, Makiko, agreed.“I am proud of this job. It's very important to me, and I believe it's quite needed in society.”

Despite the widespread stigma against sex workers in Japanese society, the legal status of rezu fūzoku services offers employees greater protection and ensures clear working conditions.

And as a marker of how the industry has grown, Tokyo alone is currently home to over 10 rezu fūzoku agencies, according to my research.

'A refuge for the heart'

Yet, despite the existence of services aimed at women's sexual well-being, gender inequality remains rampant in Japan.

Women still face significant social and economic barriers. According to the World Economic Forum's 2024 Global Gender Gap Report , Japan ranks 118th out of 146 countries for gender equality and holds the lowest position among G7 nations.

Many of the women who use the services are heterosexual – and are simply looking for a safe place to talk and explore their sexuality. Yuki Kondo/DigitalVision via Getty Images

By catering to women's sexual desires outside of the traditional heterosexual framework, rezu fūzoku challenges conventional narratives about women's sexuality. In a country that has been experiencing falling marriage and birth rates , listening to women and understanding their needs has become increasingly important.

This legal form of sex work clearly fills a need, offering women a safe place to try new things and entrust their sexual pleasure to an expert – who happens to be another woman. One thing that stood out in my research was how popular the service was among women in heterosexual relationships who seemed eager to explore desires that may be difficult to share with a partner.

But what female clients seek often goes beyond sex itself. Many women simply want intimacy – being hugged, cuddled and cared for in a way that is missing not only in the lives of single women but also in those of women in relationships.

“I use this service for comfort and healing,” said Sachi, a 42-year-old woman who's married to a man.“It is a kind of refuge for the heart offering emotional richness.”