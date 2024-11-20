Monkey Tilt Raises $30M In Series A Funding To Redefine World Of Online Gaming

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Led by Pantera Capital, the round will be used to elevate Monkey Tilt as the preeminent leader in gaming and entertainment

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Monkey Tilt , the pioneering a new era of entertainment and gaming experiences, announced today $30M in Series A funding. Launched in March 2024, Monkey Tilt is pioneering the next frontier of gaming and bringing together the most trusted executives and voices across the to deliver an optimal, modern gaming experience.

The round, which closed this past summer, was led by Pantera Capital, with participation from Polychain Capital, PokerGo, Hack VC, Dream Ventures, Accomplice, Mirana, and Josh Hannah. This latest funding brings the total amount of capital raised to over $50M USD.

Monkey Tilt is an entertainment-first company that combines traditional casino experiences with improved social and lifestyle integrations. The company capitalizes on its multi-currency crypto payment infrastructure to accommodate wagering with a wide range of digital assets. The platform includes dealer-led craps, roulette, a 24/7 sportsbook, and more. In just under a year, Monkey Tilt has become a destination for both seasoned gamblers and rookie users alike who are eager to game in a more entertaining and engaging way, with like-minded individuals.

"The reality is this industry has failed to keep up with how people want to game, connect, and interact. Monkey Tilt was designed to completely upend what we think of as the traditional gaming experience," said Founder and CEO Sam Kiki. "What we're creating is immersive, engaging, and culturally relevant – and everyone is recognizing it."

Coming out of launch earlier in 2024, Monkey Tilt has already generated a large and loyal following through an innovative product suite that blends traditional casino games, sports, poker and crypto all in one platform and brand.

"Monkey Tilt is pushing the online gaming world into a new era that's heads and shoulders above the rest of the market," said Ryan Barney of Pantera Capital. "Sam has already proven to be an authoritative leader in this space, and we're so proud to back a platform that's genuinely shaping the future of entertainment."

Monkey Tilt is now looking ahead to an exciting 2025 that will include the launch of a new crypto trading gamified product in Q1 that will excite first-time and long time players alike. In its pursuit to innovate and deliver for players, Monkey Tilt will continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in online gaming.

About Monkey Tilt

Monkey Tilt's mission is to redefine how the world engages with gaming, leveraging the power of blockchain to enhance every aspect of the player experience. Monkey Tilt is more than gaming and entertainment -it's a lifestyle brand that spans from fashion to media.

SOURCE Monkey Tilt

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED