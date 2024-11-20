Emergent, LLC Wins A Red Hat 2024 North America Public Sector Pinnacle Award

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Va., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Emergent, LLC , a premier, award-winning solutions provider and Red Hat Premier Business Partner, announced today that they have been named a Red Hat 2024 Pinnacle Award Winner.

The Public Sector Partner Pinnacle Awards are given out annually at the Red Hat Symposium to recognize public sector partners in North America for supporting government agencies using Red Hat technologies.

"We are thrilled to be recognized for the tremendous effort our team put into building strategies to support our customers with Red Hat technologies," said Shane Smutz, President of Emergent. "This award is a testament to our ability to rapidly deliver innovative solutions that create significant value for our clients."

The Red Hat 2024 North America Public Sector Partner Pinnacle Awards recognize public sector partners for their continued efforts in developing innovative solutions using Red Hat technologies to meet the U.S. government's needs and improve mission critical outcomes. Out of hundreds of partners, Emergent was one of only five companies honored with a Public Sector Pinnacle Award this year. Specifically, Emergent was awarded the Value Accelerator Award for its ongoing commitment to developing co-created solutions that help Red Hat customers standardize and modernize their operating systems which enables many customers to transition to a hybrid cloud environment.

"We focused on demonstrating a simple way to solve a vital need," said Kyle Mackem, Emergent Sales Manager. "This award was the product of compounded activity over the course of 14 months, engaging dozens of customers nationwide. We are grateful to be recognized for the business value we provided to both Red Hat and our clients."



This award highlights the dedication and innovation that Emergent brings to the marketplace, and further emphasizes their organizational goal of expanding their market presence and driving success through continuous innovation and service excellence.

About Emergent, LLC

Emergent is an award-winning IT solutions provider and value-added reseller based in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Since 2006, Emergent has specialized in solving complex challenges and delivered best-of-class technology solutions to operations in all levels of government, education, and commercial organizations worldwide. Emergent partners with some of the most prominent and industry-leading technology platforms, including Adobe, Red Hat, and Samsara, to deliver lifecycle IT services across cloud computing, open-source, and creative solutions.

