EU’s foreign policy chief denounces Russia’s decision to update nuclear doctrine

(MENAFN) The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, strongly condemned Russia's recent decision to update its nuclear doctrine, which includes references to the potential use of nuclear weapons. Borrell emphasized the EU's rejection of nuclear deterrence, stating that any mention of using nuclear arms is unacceptable. His remarks came after a meeting of EU defense ministers on Tuesday, where he expressed concern over Russia’s actions. He pointed out that the changes to Russia's nuclear doctrine coincided with the 1,000th day of the ongoing war in Ukraine, further highlighting the provocative nature of Russia's actions.



Borrell called Russia’s aggression against Ukraine the most significant threat to European security and stability since the end of World War II. He stressed that the outcome of the war in Ukraine would have profound implications not just for Ukraine, but also for the European Union's future. He underscored the importance of solidarity and continued support for Ukraine, reinforcing the EU's commitment to opposing Russia's expansionist actions.



The EU foreign policy chief also noted the role of external actors in bolstering Russia's position, mentioning the support Russia receives from countries like China, North Korea, and Iran. He described this support as an escalation, which makes clear that Russia is not seeking peace but instead intensifying its military actions. Without this international backing, Borrell argued, Russia would not be able to sustain its war efforts to the same extent.



In addressing Russia's updated nuclear doctrine, which lowers the threshold for deploying nuclear weapons in conflict, Borrell pointed out that this was not the first time Russia had threatened nuclear escalation. He reiterated the EU's condemnation of any such threats, reinforcing the bloc's stance against the potential use of nuclear arms and its continued support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression.

MENAFN20112024000045015839ID1108906304