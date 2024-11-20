Media reports German military cautioning firms of conflict with Russia

(MENAFN) The German military has started advising local companies on how to prepare for a possible conflict between and Russia, according to the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ). The Bundeswehr is providing training based on a classified 1,000-page document called ‘Operational Plan Germany,’ which includes guidance on protecting key infrastructure and what roles businesses should play in defense efforts.



In the event of escalation, Germany could serve as a central hub for troops, equipment, and supplies being sent to NATO’s eastern flank. The military has encouraged businesses to create plans for their employees and ensure self-sufficiency, with recommendations to use diesel generators or wind turbines. Additionally, companies were advised to train extra lorry drivers due to the potential shortage of Eastern European drivers if the conflict impacts transportation.



The military is also holding meetings across the country to prepare for such scenarios, including recent joint exercises in Hamburg aimed at protecting the port from espionage and sabotage. Lieutenant Colonel Jorn Plischke suggested that, based on intelligence assessments, Russia may be capable of attacking NATO within the next four to five years. Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously dismissed such claims, stating that Russia is merely defending itself in Ukraine.

