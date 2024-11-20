US lawmaker claims that Biden is carrying out ‘unconstitutional аct of war’

(MENAFN) Congressman Thomas Massie has accused President Joe Biden of committing an unconstitutional "act of war" by allowing Ukraine to use US-supplied long-range missiles to strike Russian territory. Massie, a from Kentucky, argued that Biden’s decision to lift restrictions on the use of the missiles, which resulted in strikes on Russia’s Bryansk region, constitutes a violation of the US Constitution. He called for Biden’s impeachment, claiming the president's actions endanger US citizens and make him a "puppet" of the deep state.



The decision to allow Ukraine to launch long-range missile strikes into Russia reportedly focused on the Kursk region, which Ukraine invaded in August, allegedly due to the presence of North Korean troops aiding Russian forces. This shift in policy marks a significant change, as the US had previously placed restrictions on the weapons to avoid direct involvement in the conflict. Massie emphasized that, according to the Constitution, only Congress has the authority to declare war, noting that Biden’s actions bypass this constitutional provision.

