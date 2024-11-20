Suicide Attack Kills 12 Soldiers, 6 Militants In N. Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Nov 20 (KUNA) -- At least 12 security personnel and six were killed in a attack targeting a check post in Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province, said military on Wednesday.

According to a press release issued by Pakistan military's wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the militants attempted to attack a joint check post in general area MaliKhel in Bannu District of KPK.

It further said that the attempt to enter the post was effectively thwarted by Pakistani killing six militants, which forced them to an explosive-laden vehicle into the perimeter wall of the post.

The suicide blast led to collapse of portion of perimeter wall and damaged the adjoining infrastructure, resulting in killing of 12 Pakistani soldiers, including 10 from the security forces and two from the Frontier Constabulary, it added.

Sanitization operation is being conducted in the area and the perpetrators of this heinous act will be brought to justice, it noted.

The attack comes at a time when Pakistan has witnessed a rise in terror attacks especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces bordering Afghanistan.

Earlier in the week, seven security men were martyred and 18 others were wounded in a militant attack on a check post in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province. (end)

sbk













MENAFN20112024000071011013ID1108905610