Prime Minister, Polish President Discuss Ways To Enhance Relations, Address Regional Issues
Date
11/19/2024 11:14:24 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan Times)
AMMAN - Prime Minister Jafar Hassan and Polish President Andrzej Duda on Tuesday discussed ways to enhance relations between Jordan and Poland in various fields.
Discussions focused on enhancing cooperation in key areas related to the economy, diplomacy, culture, tourism and vocational and technical education, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.
Both sides also stressed the importance of promoting investment partnerships between companies and entrepreneurs from both countries to create new opportunities.
Talks highlighted the significance of developing partnerships that utilise Jordan's free trade agreements, which provide access to global markets, and Poland's industrial and technological expertise.
Hassan referred to major infrastructure projects in Jordan, including water, transport and public services, as attractive prospects for Polish investors.
They also discussed regional issues, focusing on efforts to end the war on Gaza and Lebanon.
The talks also called for urgent and sustained humanitarian aid to Gaza and underlined the crucial role of UNRWA in providing essential services to Palestinian refugees under the agency's UN mandate.
