COP29 Negotiators Strive For A Deal After G20 'Marching Orders'

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Negotiators toiled yesterday to break a deadlock at UN climate talks after G20 leaders acknowledged the need for trillions of dollars for poorer nations but left key sticking points unresolved.

With three days left in the COP29 conference, ministers haggling in Azerbaijan had been waiting for the G20 meeting in Rio de Janeiro to issue a declaration that might jump-start the stalled negotiations.

Activists and diplomats gave the text a mixed verdict, saying the statement lacked enough direction on climate finance and failed to explicitly mention the need to transition away from fossil fuels. The lead negotiator of COP29 hosts Azerbaijan, Yalchin Rafiyev, said the G20 statement sent“positive signals” to the efforts in Baku.“G20 delegations now have their marching orders for here in Baku,” UN climate chief Simon Stiell said in a statement.

“We urgently need all nations to bypass the posturing and move swiftly towards common ground, across all issues,” he said.

Brazil is host of next year's climate talks in the Amazonian gateway of Belem, and President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva urged good progress in Baku.

“We cannot leave the task of Baku until Belem,” Lula told the G20 summit. Rich nations are being urged to significantly raise their pledge of $100bn a year to help developing countries adapt to climate change and transition to clean energy. But efforts to finalise the deal in Baku are hampered by disputes over how much the deal should entail, who should pay for it, and what types of financing should be included. Those key questions were not answered in the G20 statement.

“We were waiting for a boost. Our expectations were maybe too high,” a European negotiator told AFP. The declaration, however, recognises“the need for rapidly and substantially scaling up climate finance from billions to trillions from all sources”. It also states the need to increase international collaboration“with a view to scaling up public and private climate finance and investment for developing countries”. Michai Robertson, a negotiator for the Alliance of Small Island States, said the G20 paragraph on climate finance“is not saying much”. Adonia Ayebare, the Ugandan chairman of the G77+China grouping of developing nations, told AFP the Rio statement was a“good building block” for the climate talks. But Ayebare said he was“not comfortable” with the wording saying the money should come from“all sources”.

“We have been insisting that this has to be from public sources. Grants, not loans,” Ayebare said.

Harsen Nyambe, head of the 55-nation African Union delegation at COP29, said the G20“had a statement of goodwill”.

“But it's up to the countries who are negotiating here at the end of the day to decide what they want to put forward for the globe,” he told reporters. A new draft deal on climate finance is expected by tonight.

