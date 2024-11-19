Jordanian Ambassador Presents Credentials To Indian President

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Yusuf Abdulghani on Monday presented his credentials to Indian President Droupadi Murmu as Jordan's ambassador to India.

During a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the official residence of the Indian president in New Delhi, Abdulghani conveyed King Abdullah's warm greetings to President Murmu, and the King's best wishes for continued progress and prosperity for the Indian people.

President Murmu asked the envoy to convey her greetings and appreciation to His Majesty, according to a Foreign statement. She also expressed her country's keenness to further expand relations with the Kingdom and wished Jordan and its people continued progress and prosperity.