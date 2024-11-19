NATO Names North Macedonia's Shekerinska As Deputy Secretary General

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Secretary General Mark Rutte has appointed Radmila Shekerinska from North Macedonia as the next Deputy Secretary General.

”I am happy to announce the appointment of Radmila Shekerinska as the next Deputy Secretary General. She is a true believer in NATO, knows the work it takes to join the Alliance, and what it means to be a full member. I look forward to working with her as she takes up this vital role,” NATO chief Mark Rutte said in a statement.

Shekerinska previously served as Deputy Prime for European Integration and Minister of Defence of North Macedonia, including in the lead up to the country joining the NATO Alliance in 2020. She will take up her post later this year.