Leading Driver In Digital Marketing Software Market: Rise In Demands For Social Media Advertising Drives The Market

Digital Marketing Software Global Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The digital marketing software market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is projected to expand from $79.07 billion in 2023 to $94.78 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.9%. This growth in the past period can be attributed to the rise of online platforms, advancements in data analytics, the widespread use of mobile devices, the influence of social media, and the effects of globalization and market expansion.

How Big Is the Global Digital Marketing Software Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The digital marketing software market is projected to experience significant growth in the coming years, reaching $203.49 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.0%. This growth can be attributed to factors such as the expansion of e-commerce, a stronger focus on privacy and compliance, the rise of video marketing, the emergence of new marketing channels, and the integration with CRM and sales tools. Key trends expected to drive this growth include the integration of AI and machine learning, increased digitalization, technological advancements, multi-channel marketing, and a heightened emphasis on customer experience (CX).

What Is Driving the Growth of the Digital Marketing Software Market?

The growing popularity of location-based, video, and social media advertising is anticipated to drive the future growth of the digital marketing software market. Location-based advertising involves targeting consumers with ads based on their geographic location. Social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram offer location-based advertising features that enable businesses to reach users using their location data. The visual nature of social media networks helps individuals create a visual identity and boost brand visibility to large audiences. Sales and marketing are key components of this digital transformation.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Digital Marketing Software Market Share?

Major companies operating in the digital marketing software market report are Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Facebook lnc., International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Adobe Inc., LinkedIn Corporation, Twitter lnc., Criteo S.A., Hubspot Inc., Taboola Ltd..

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Digital Marketing Software Market Size?

Key players in the digital marketing software market are creating innovative technologies like Globant Create, which assists brands in integrating AI and technology into their creative and marketing processes. Globant Create is a studio that merges creativity, marketing, and media with AI, data, and other advanced technologies to design comprehensive 360-degree marketing strategies.

How Is the Global Digital Marketing Software Market Segmented?

1) By Solution: CRM Software, Email Marketing, Social Media, Search Marketing, Content Management, Marketing Automation, Campaign Management, Other Solutions

2) By Services: Professional Services, Managed Services

3) By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premise

4) By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

5) By Industry: BFSI, Transportation And Logistics, Consumer Goods And Retail, Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Media And Entertainment, Telecom And IT, Travel And Hospitality, Other Industries

North America: The Leading Region in the Digital Marketing Software Market

North America was the largest region in the digital marketing software market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the digital marketing software global market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

What Is the Digital Marketing Software Market?

Digital marketing software consists of a collection of tools used to promote brands and engage with potential customers online and through various digital communication channels. These solutions support activities such as audience targeting, report and analytics generation, landing page creation, and the execution of various promotional strategies.

The Digital Marketing Software Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

.Market size data for both historical and future periods

.Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

.Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

.Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Digital Marketing Software Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Digital Marketing Software Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into digital marketing software market size, digital marketing software market drivers and trends, digital marketing software global market major players, digital marketing software competitors' revenues, digital marketing software global market positioning, and digital marketing software market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

