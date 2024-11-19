Global Enzymes Market Set For 14.0% Growth, Reaching $22.86 Billion By 2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Enzymes Global Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

The enzymes market has experienced rapid growth in recent years, projected to increase from $11.78 billion in 2023 to $13.52 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8%. This growth has been driven by factors such as globalization and market expansion, increased investments in research and development, rising consumer awareness and demand, advancements in bioprocessing technology, and efforts in waste reduction and recycling.

The enzymes market is projected to experience significant growth in the coming years, expected to reach $22.86 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.0%. This growth is driven by factors such as market demand dynamics, an increased focus on sustainable practices, health and nutrition trends, the rise of biofuel and renewable energy, and the emergence of new applications.

The growing prevalence of digestive disorders is expected to drive the enzyme market's growth in the future. Digestive disorders encompass various health conditions that impact the digestive system, including common issues such as gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), cancer, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), lactose intolerance, hiatal hernia, and gallstones. Digestive enzymes play a crucial role in breaking down food into smaller molecules that the body can absorb, supporting overall digestive health.

Key players in the enzymes market include Ramboll Group A/S, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., AECOM Technical Services Inc., ERM Group Limited, WSP Global Inc., SNC-Lavalin Group Inc., Wood PLC, Stantec Inc., Black & Veatch Corporation, Tetra Tech Inc., Arcadis NV, Mott MacDonald Group Ltd., GHD Group Limited, TRC Companies Inc., Form Technologies Inc., Golder Associates Ltd., Cardno Limited, CH2M HILL Engineers Inc., SLR Consulting Ltd., Weston Solutions Inc., IndustrySafe Inc., ECS Limited, Geosyntec Consultants LLC, Apex Companies Inc., GZA GeoEnvironmental Technologies Inc., Haley & Aldrich Inc., Intelex Corporation, iAuditor Inc., Metrix Software Solutions Inc.

Leading companies in the enzyme market are developing innovative products like Lamzede to better serve patients. Lamzede (velmanase alfa) is a medication designed to treat alpha-mannosidosis, a rare genetic disorder caused by a deficiency in the lysosomal alpha-galactosidase-A enzyme.

1) By Product Type: Asparginase, Lipase, Protease, Nattokinase, Chitinase, Serratiopeptidase, Collagenase, Ligase, Other Products

2) By Application: Leukemia, Stomach Disorders, Antitumor, Skin Ulcers, Gaucher Disease, Fabry Disease, Other Applications

3) By End User: Drug Manufacturers, Hospitals, Private Clinics, Research Laboratories

North America: The Leading Region in the Enzymes Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

An enzyme is a protein that typically acts as a biological catalyst, speeding up specific chemical reactions within cells. It functions as a catalyst in living organisms, regulating the rate of chemical processes without being altered in the process.

The Enzymes Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

.Market size data for both historical and future periods

.Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

.Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

.Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

The Enzymes Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into enzymes market size, enzymes market drivers and trends, enzymes competitors' revenues, and enzymes market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

The Business Research Company has published more than 15,000 reports spanning 27 industries and over 60 regions. Our research is supported by 1.5 million datasets, thorough secondary research, and unique insights gained from interviews with industry experts. We offer ongoing and customized research services, featuring a variety of specialized packages designed to meet your specific needs, such as Market Entry Research, Competitor Tracking, Supplier & Distributor Packages, and many others.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, serves as a leading market intelligence platform that provides comprehensive and updated forecasts to facilitate informed decision-making.

