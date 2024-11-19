Calumet To Participate In December 2024 Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Calumet,

Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMT ) ("Calumet") announced today that it plans to attend two investor in December.



On December 3rd and 4th, Calumet will attend the of America Leveraged Finance

Conference and will be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day at the conference. On Thursday, December 5th, Calumet will attend Janney's 2nd Annual Clean Symposium and will be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day at the conference.

About Calumet

Calumet, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMT ) manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. Calumet is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana and operates twelve facilities throughout North America.

SOURCE Calumet, Inc.

