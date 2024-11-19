West Coast Customs Returns To LA Auto Show With West Coast Customs Experience, Partnering With CART Department And JCOD

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"The Merc" | Photo Credit: West Coast Customs

Keith Haring 1963 Buick | Photo Courtesy: Venus Over Manhattan NYC

"Otis" Maybach 57, Kanye & Jay-Z "Otis" | Photo Credit: Johanna Desrosiers

Where Art, Cars & Pop Culture Intersect with 100,000+ LA Auto Show Guests | JCOD Participants to Train with West Coast Master Craftsmen @ 10-day Show

- Ryan Friedlinghaus, Founder and CEO West Coast CustomsLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, West Coast Customs Founder and CEO, Ryan Friedlinghaus announced the return of the popular, culture shifting car customization phenomenon, West Coast Customs to the 2024 LA Auto Show, November 22nd through December 1st, at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Making its inaugural appearance at the 10-day auto show, the West Coast Customs Experience features an array of West Coast Customs' latest one-of-a-kind custom builds. Also curated with the West Coast Customs Experience are offerings from West Coast Custom's New York-based partner, CART Department, a new platform which connects art, cars, and popular culture founded by renowned art collector, Larry Warsh.West Coast Customs' revolutionary custom automotive training facility, the West Coast Customs Academy is providing daily interactive workshops, that offer a full range of custom automotive disciplines. This year, in partnership with the LA County Justice, Care and Opportunities Department (JCOD), West Coast Customs is providing 12 JCOD program participants the student opportunity to be mentored by West Coast Customs Master Craftsman during the instructional workshops that replicate the West Coast Customs Academy curriculum. Justice, Care and Opportunities Department Director, Judge Songhai Armstead (Ret.) announced the unique partnership with West Coast Customs and the importance of its impactful start at the West Coast Customs Experience, during the 10 day LA Auto Show.“This collaboration with West Coast Customs is an exciting partnership and reiterates our commitment to empowering our clients through unique, skill-building opportunities,” said Judge Armstead (Ret.)“By merging creativity with technical know-how, this workshop provides a direct pathway to meaningful, good paying careers in the automotive industry, allowing our clients to gain both confidence and new skills.”Previous West Coast Customs Academy graduates will be on-site, along with their latest student custom car projects, including the 1966 Cadillac Calias, 2024 grads completed for the Peacock original series Fight Night: Million Dollar Heist.A partial list of West Coast Customs commissioned builds making their LA Auto Show debut include the Travis Scott M3, the Don Toliver AMG Mercedes, the Oscar De La Hoya C10, the Paris Hilton Bentley, the i concept Tesla, the Monkey Tilt RV, the Jose Cuervo Devil's Reserve Bronco and West Coast Custom's most progressive build of 2024 - the Suburban X Escalade! From Friedlinghaus' personal collection, the West Coast Experience will also feature Ryan's Root Beer Ghost and the fabrication wonder simply known as“The Merc”.CART Department's Founder and CEO, mega art collector and publisher Larry Warsh, announced the West Coast Customs Experience | LA Auto Show debut of several coveted art cars including visionary Virgil Abloh's 1:3 scale Mercedes, visual artist Daniel Arsham's 2018 Ferrari, twin graffiti artists How and Nosm's 1950 Buick, street artist Haze's 1986 converter Van, painter Richard Prince's 2012 Dodge Challenger, contemporary artist Futura's 2020 BMW and pop art phenomenon Keith Haring's 1963 Buick. Rounding out the exclusive group of Art Cars making first-time appearances is CART Department's Jay Z | Kanye West Maybach 57 featured in the 2011“Otis” video directed by Spike Jonze."The Art Car Collection represents a vital new genre that bridges the gap between art and popular culture. One of the most compelling aspects of the Art Cars is their capacity for storytelling, which sets the stage for the cars as a time capsule for future generations to understand and appreciate our current culture." - Larry Warsh, CEO and Founder of CART DepartmentThe West Coast Customs Experience is located in Petree Hall at the LA Convention Center, which is adjacent to West Hall, 1201 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90015 and opens Friday, November 22nd, 9AM and closes Sunday, December 1st, 6PM. Tickets can be purchased atWEST COAST CUSTOMSInternationally recognized for its original designs and concepts, cutting-edge technology and unparalleled craftsmanship, the West Coast Customs 60,000 square foot facility is headquartered in Burbank, CA. Marking 30+ years in business in 2024, the flagship property and features 12 leading-edge departments offering a range of extraordinary custom services for projects of any size, scope or budget. Recognized as the game-changing car customization franchise, West Coast Customs continues to create impeccably customized automotive projects, for a wide and varying clientele, ranging from pro athletes, actors and musicians to Fortune 100 companies and even royalty.CART DEPARTMENT | Instagram: @cartdeptA platform that celebrates art and car culture throughout history and into the present day. Through exclusive content, collaborations, showcases and events, CART Department provides a space for the intersection of automotive, art/design, and popular culture to establish the ongoing dialogue between Art and Cars.WEST COAST CUSTOMS ACADEMY | Instagram: @westcoastcustomsacademyWith an immersive curriculum developed by West Coast Customs CEO Ryan Friedlinghaus and instructional classes being taught at the West Coast Customs headquarters in Burbank, CA, the West Coast Customs Academy has already graduated three classes of emerging automotive artisans. Taught by the Master craftsmen at West Coast Customs, Academy students gain invaluable, hands-on training through instructional classes, within specific custom automotive disciplines, all culminating with an actual final custom vehicle project.JCODThe Justice, Care and Opportunities Department (JCOD) is the County's new central agency unifying LA County's efforts to serve vulnerable justice-involved people and communities and drive forward the Board of Supervisors' of a Care First approach. Our mission is to cultivate a person-centered coordinated continuum of care for vulnerable justice-impacted individuals and their communities. By leading collaborative system improvement efforts, we focus on prevention, diversion, and reentry to achieve community safety, wellbeing, and equitable justice.LA AUTO SHOW | Instagram: @laautoshowFounded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show®), is one of the most influential and best-attended auto shows globally. It spans more than 1,000,000 square feet of exhibition space, shows more than 1,000 vehicles and is open to the public for ten days.

